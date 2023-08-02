Amazon India is all set to celebrate the month of freedom with its ‘Great Freedom Festival’ sale from August 4, 12 AM to August 8, 2023. The online sale will offer interested buyers great deals and discounts on a range of products across categories such as smartphones, electronics, fashion, beauty, groceries, home and kitchen, large appliances, TVs and more.

Amazon Prime members will get exclusive early access to the sale from 12 PM on August 3, 2023.

Here are some deals that interested buyers can avail during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale:

Smartphones

Those who are considering buying a OnePlus smartphone can get up to Rs 5000 instant bank discount and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI during the sale. They can also exchange in their old smartphone for a new OnePlus Nord 3 5G and get an additional bonus of up to Rs 3,000.

In addition to this, Amazon will also offer discounts and coupons on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. Interested buyers of the OnePlus 11 5G can get an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 and an additional discount of up to Rs 6,000 through the exchange.

OnePlus 11 5G

Amazon is also offering deals on Realme smartphones during the sale. Interested buyers can avail up to Rs 1,500 instant bank discount and additional coupon offers up to Rs 1,000 on Realme smartphones.

Laptops and TVs

Those who are looking for a way to enhance their home entertainment can check out the latest offers from Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival sale. Interested buyers can get TVs for as low as 750 per month with up to 18 months no cost EMI option and save up to 60 percent on Smart TVs from various brands.

For those who are interested in buying a laptop for work or play, Amazon has got them covered too. They can avail up to Rs 40,000 off on bestselling laptops from top brands. In addition to this, they can get up to 24 months no cost EMI and up to Rs 25,000 off on exchange.

Amazon Devices

Those who want to make their home smarter and more convenient can check out the latest deals on Echo (with Alexa), Fire TV, and Kindle devices from Amazon.

Amazon will offer up to 55 discount on the latest smart speakers, smart displays, and Fire TV products. In addition to this, they can also save on Fire TV Stick and get it for a flat 44 percent off at Rs 2,799 only.

Fire TV Stick