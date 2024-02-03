Yamaha unveils new bikes at Bharat Mobility Expo: Details here

Yamaha Motor India has displayed its entire range of two-wheelers along with some exciting international models at the Bharat Mobility Expo, held in New Delhi from February 1 to 3, 2024. The middleweight bikes, the R7 and the MT-07, from the Japanese manufacturer will come to India in next few months. These bikes will be imported as completely built units (CBUs).

The R7 is a sporty bike based on the MT-07 platform, featuring a 689cc parallel-twin engine that produces 73.4PS and 67Nm. The MT-07 is a naked streetfighter with the same engine but a different tuning and styling.

Yamaha also showcased its flagship superbike, the R1M, which is a track-focused version of the R1, with a 998cc inline-four engine that churns out 198hp and 113Nm. The R1M boasts premium features like carbon-fibre bodywork, electronic suspension, and a six-axis IMU.

Apart from these international models, Yamaha also displayed its domestic lineup of R, FZ and MT series bikes, with some new colour options and features. The FZ-S V4 DLX, which is the top variant of the FZ series, now comes in two new shades – Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Sparkle Green – with a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster and LED headlamp. The FZ-X, which is a retro-styled bike based on the FZ platform, also gets a new chrome colourway.

Yamaha also introduced two new scooters at the expo, the Nmax 155 and the Grand Filano. The Nmax 155 is a maxi-scooter that shares its 155cc, liquid-cooled engine with the Aerox 155, which is already available in India. The Nmax 155 offers a comfortable and spacious riding position, with features like LED lights, digital console, and keyless ignition. The Grand Filano is a neo-retro scooter that uses a 125cc engine with mild-hybrid technology, which enhances fuel efficiency and performance. The Grand Filano has a classic design inspired by the Fascino, with a round headlamp, chrome accents, and a leather seat.

Meanwhile, Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola, has introduced the 4KWh version of the Ola S1 X in India. This variant, like its counterparts in the S1 X series, shares a similar design. It also offers the same colour choices as the 3KWh and 2KWh models. The distinguishing factor between the 4KWh and 3KWh versions is their weight. The 4KWh Ola S1 X model, weighing in at 112Kg, is 4Kg more substantial than its 3KWh counterpart.