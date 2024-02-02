Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal launched the 4KWh variant of the Ola S1 X in India today. The Ola S1 X 4KWh features a similar design as the other models in the S1 X series. It also gets the same paint options as the 3KWh and 2KWh models in the Ola S1 X series. The only difference between the 4KWh and 3KWh variants in the weight. At 112Kg, the 4KWh model of the Ola S1 X is 4Kg heavier than the 3KWh model.

As far as internals are concerned, the 4KWh variant of the Ola S1 X owing to a bigger battery offers a longer range of 190Km. On the other hand, the 3KWh model of the electric scooter offers a range of just 143Km. Apart from this, the 4KWh variant of the Ola S1 X has a top speed of 90Km per hour and it can go from 0 to 40Kmph speed in just 3.3 seconds. Like other models in the series, this electric scooter can be operated in Normal, Eco and Sports model and it comes with a 4.3-inch display.

Coming to the pricing the, 4KWh variant of the Ola S1 X comes at a starting price of Rs 1,09,999 in India.

High Range, Low Price, S1 X 4kWh Best in performance, best in design and best in range and also best in price – Our newest member in the Ola S1 portfolio – S1 X 4kWh, is the biggest push from @olaelectric for mass electrification. Powered by 6 kWh motor is the most compelling… pic.twitter.com/xwYzpRMB8V — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) February 2, 2024

Ola to have 600 service centres across India

In addition to launching a new S1 X model in India, the Ola CEO also announced that the company would setup a network of 600 service centres across the country. “We are ramping up our service network by 50% to ~600 service centres by the end of April’24. With this, we aim to deliver exceptional customer experiences, faster response times, personalized support, and convenience at your fingertips,” he said.

Ola to have 10,000 fast charging station across India

Another major announcement that Aggarwal made today is that the company will have a network of 10,000 charging stations across the country.

Country’s biggest EV 2W Charging network With a massive network of 10,000 charging points, we will ensure that the charge anxiety in our consumers mind is no longer there. Our consumers will now have the option to charge up their vehicles wherever they want, at home, or at our… pic.twitter.com/C2ckoIhodt — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) February 2, 2024

Ola announces eight-year battery warranty for S1 models

Lastly, the company announced that an eight year or 80,000Km battery life will be available for all new S1 electric scooter purchases at no additional cost. Extending the battery warranty up to one lakh kilometeres will cost users an additional sum of Rs 4,999, while extending it up to 1.25 lakh Km will cost users an additional sum of Rs 12,999.