Volvo XC40 Recharge single motor variant launched in India: Check price

Volvo Motors India launched single motor variant of its popular electric car, the Volvo XC40 Recharge, in India today. The newly launched variant dubbed as EC60 joins the twin motor variant of the car that costs Rs 56.90 lakhs for the 2023 variant and Rs 57.90 for the 2024 variant of the car. The Volvo XC40 Recharge is priced at Rs 54.95 lakhs in India and with that it becomes the entry level Volvo XC40 Recharge in India.

Volvo XC40 Recharge single motor variant top features

It is worth noting that the Volvo XC40 Recharge single motor variant, which is a rear-wheel-drive, misses out on a lot of features that are available in the standard or twin motor variant, which is an all-wheel-drive. It also has a smaller battery and offers lesser range compared to the twin-motor variant. The Volvo XC40 Recharge single motor variant comes with a 69KWh battery and it offers a range of 461Km. It offers 130kW DC charging capabilities. The standard or the twin motor variant of the Volvo XC40 Recharge, on the other hand, comes with a 82KWh battery and it offers a range of 538Km.

Coming to the features, the Volvo XC40 Recharge single motor variant offers a maximum power output of 175KW and a maximum torque of 420Nm. In comparison, the standard variant of the EV offers a maximum power output of 190Kw and a maximum torque of 420Nm from the rear and maximum power output of 110Kw and a maximum torque of 250Nm from the front. Apart from this, the Volvo XC40 Recharge can go from 0 to 100Kmph in 7.3 seconds and it can go up to 180kmph.

As far as differences are concerned, this variant misses out on features such as Pixel LED headlamps, 360-degree camera and Harman Kardon music system compared to the standard variant. Instead, it gets an eight-speaker sound system, two-zone climate control, a nine-inch infotainment system and 12-inch digital instrument cluster.

According to a report by HT Auto, the Volvo XC40 Recharge single motor variant will be assembled at the company’s Hosakote manufacturing facility near Bengaluru in Karnataka. Furthermore, the report says that Volvo India is offering a warranty of eight year or 1.6 lakh Kms on the battery. The company is also offering a 11KW box charger to the buyers.