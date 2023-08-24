TVS X EV India launch: TVS has launched a new electric scooter named X in India. The new TVS X is based on the Creon concept, which was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The company has retained some elements from the concept design in the newly launched e-scooter. Some of the highlights of the newly launched scooter include a maxi-style design, split seats, a rear tyre hugger, 12-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, high-tensile aluminium chassis, a large 10.25-inch fully digital TFT instrument console, 4.44kWh battery pack and more.

TVS X electric scooter India price and availability

TVS has announced an introductory price of Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) for the TVS X electric scooter, making it the priciest electric scooter in the country. At this price, the scooter is not eligible for the government’s FAME-II subsidy. Buyers can also get a 950W charger at Rs 16,275 with this scooter. In addition to this, they will also have the option to get a 3KW home charger at an extra cost.

Interested buyers can pre-book this electric scooter today by paying a token amount of Rs 16,275 through the company’s official website. Deliveries of the electric scooter will start from November this year across 15 cities of the country. Moreover, the first 2,000 units of TVS X will come with “First Edition” insignia.

TVS X electric scooter specifications

TVS X electric scooter is based on the maxi-style, which is a big departure from the TVS iQube design. The newly launched electric scooter exhibits a dynamic appearance, aggressive front end and sharp visuals. TVS called it a ‘sculptured’ body form. It is based on the Creon concept, which was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.

The scooter comes with a vertically mounted headlight, which is housed within the front apron and large side panels. In addition to this, the scooter has split seats, a rear tyre hugger and 12-inch blacked-out alloy wheels.

TVS X is based on the XLETON platform, which is a high-tensile aluminium chassis. The front end of the platform sits on telescopic front forks and the rear on the slightly offset rear mono-shock. The scooter is equipped with disc brakes at both ends for braking and the front wheels come with ABS, which makes this electric scooter the first one to come with this feature.

On the display front, it gets a 10.25-inch fully digital TFT instrument cluster that comes with various customisation options and in-built navigation called NavPro. The console has features such as wellness, gaming, live video streaming, cruise control and a lot more. Furthermore, the electric scooter also gets TVS’ Smart Xhield, which sends alerts for crashes, over-speeding, theft alerts, geofencing and more.

Coming to the power train, the company is yet to disclose any details on motor specifications but reports suggest that the scooter will come with a RAM air intake for effective cooling. The scooter will be powered 4.44kWh battery pack and an electric motor with a peak output of 15PS and 40Nm of torque. The scooter can attain a top speed of 105kmph and can reach 0-40kmph in 2.6 seconds.

Talking about the battery, TVS says that it can be charged from 0 to 50 percent in one hour using a 3kWh charger and from 0-80 percent in three hours and 40 minutes using a regular 950W charger.