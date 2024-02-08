comscore
  • Tata Tiago, Tigor CNG AMT variants launched in India: Check price, features

Tata Tiago, Tigor CNG AMT variants launched in India: Check price, features

Tata launched the CNG Automatic variants of its popular Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor cars in India today. Check out their pricing, top features and availability here.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Feb 08, 2024, 02:01 PM IST

Tata Tiago, Tigor AMT
Tata Tiago, Tigor AMT

Story Highlights

  • Tata launched new variants of Tiago and Tigor in India today.
  • Tata Tiago and Tigor have got CNG Automatic variants.
  • Tata Tiago CNG AMT starts at Rs 7.90 lakhs in India.

Tata Tiago, Tigor CNG AMT India launched: Tata Motor launched the CNG Automatic variants of its popular Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor in India today. The two cars were announced last month shortly after which the company opened the two cars for booking at Tata Motors authorised dealership or online for a sum of Rs 21,000. Now, less than a month later, the company has officially launched the Tata Tiago CNG AMT and Tigor CNG AMT in India. Tata’s Tiago and Tigor are the first CNG cars in the company’s lineup to get automatic variants.

The company also said in addition to the existing colour models, Tiago CNG AMT will be available in a new Tornado Blue colour variant, Tiago NRG will be available in Grassland Beige colour variant Tigor CNG AMT will be available in Meteor Bronze colour variant.

This story is being updated…

