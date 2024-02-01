Tata Motors has revealed the Nexon iCNG concept, a preview of the upcoming Nexon CNG variant, at the Bharat Mobility Expo in New Delhi. The Nexon iCNG concept is based on the facelifted Nexon SUV, which was launched last year, and features some changes to accommodate the CNG powertrain. The Nexon CNG will be the first SUV in India to offer a CNG option, along with petrol, diesel, EV, manual, AMT and DCT choices.

The Nexon iCNG concept was not the only attraction at the Tata Motors pavilion. The company also displayed the Harrier EV, the Curvv SUV and the Altroz Racer concept, which are expected to hit the market later this year. The Harrier EV will be the second electric SUV from Tata Motors, after the Nexon EV, while the Curvv SUV will be a new compact SUV. The Altroz Racer concept is a sporty version of the Altroz premium hatchback, which will get a facelift soon.

Tata Motors also showcased the Safari Dark Edition concept, a Safari-based safety demonstrator, the recently launched Punch EV and the Nexon EV Dark, making a total of eight vehicles on display from the passenger vehicle division. The company also announced that the CNG-powered Tiago and Tigor AMT will go on sale in early February, becoming the first cars in India to combine a CNG engine and an AMT gearbox.

Meanwhile, Jeep is making its debut in the electric vehicle sector with the unveiling of its inaugural electric SUV, the Wagoneer S. The SUV is slated for a global launch later this year, where it will vie with other high-end electric SUVs like the Tesla Model X, the Audi e-tron, and the Mercedes-Benz EQC. The Wagoneer S will feature a robust electric motor capable of delivering 600hp and achieving 0 to 97kph in approximately 3.5 seconds. Additionally, the SUV will be equipped with a 4xe terrain management system, providing the driver with a selection of five drive modes: snow, sand, eco, sport, and auto.

While Jeep has yet to reveal the battery capacity or the range of the Wagoneer S, it’s anticipated to be comparable to its competitors, which typically offer a range of around 400km to 500km on a single charge.