Tata Nexon facelift update: Tata Motors is all set to launch the facelifted version of its popular subcompact SUV, the Nexon, on September 14. However, ahead of the official launch, the starting price of the new Nexon has been leaked through the company’s official Instagram account via a now deleted reply to a comment. According to a screenshot shared by an automotive enthusiast, Tata Nexon’s Instagram handle replied to a user query and revealed that the ex-showroom price of the Tata Nexon starts from Rs. 7.39 lakh. This is a surprising and impressive move by Tata Motors, as it means that the new Nexon will be cheaper than the current model by Rs. 61,000.

The current base variant of the Nexon, which comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a turbo-petrol engine, is priced at Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Nexon will also offer 6 airbags as standard across all variants, along with LED headlights, DRLs, tail lights, and drive modes.

The new Nexon will compete with other subcompact SUVs such as Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300. The leaked price of the new Nexon undercuts all of them, as well as the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The new Nexon will also have an advantage in terms of powertrain, as it will offer a turbo-petrol engine right from the base variant, unlike most of its rivals.

The new Nexon features some cosmetic changes such as a revised front grille, bumper, fog lamps, and alloy wheels. It will also get some new features such as a digital instrument cluster. The engine options will remain the same as before, with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 120 PS and 170 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that delivers 110 PS and 260 Nm of torque. Both engines will be paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed AMT. In addition to this, there is also a seven-speed DCT option with the petrol engine.

The official launch of the new Nexon will take place on September 14, when Tata Motors will announce the variant-wise prices and availability details.