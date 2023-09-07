Tata Motors on Thursday unveiled the all-new Tata Nexon EV facelift. The 2023 edition of the Nexon EV has been named Nexon.ev and it comes with a sporty design. It brings some cosmetic changes over the ICE version and packs in a lot of tech. Some of the highlights of the new electric vehicle include its ARAI range of 325 km, JBL-branded sound system on the inside, and 10.5-inch digital instrument cluster.

Tata Nexon EV facelift design

The Nexon EV facelift is inspired by the Curvv concept, which was showcased last year. The EV’s design is more aerodynamic and sportier. It is advertised to be a digital design that Tata Motors says ‘puts the human in tech’. It has a single-tone overall with a contrasting black shade on the extreme lower side. It boasts a split headlamp design and a large and easily noticeable grille on the lower bumper.

It has Smart DRL features like a sequential indicator, LED-powered auto headlamps, LED fog lamps, and a charging indicator on the front bumper. The Smart DRL extends on the rear, just below the hidden rear wipers.

Tata Nexon EV facelift interior and tech involved

Moving to the interior, there’s a 12.3-inch touchscreen with which you can navigate using Maps and use it for gaming, productivity, and watching movies. The system supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and has up to 15+ apps. There are a total of 9 high-quality speakers inside including an external sub-woofer. The audio system is backed by JBL Cinematic Sound for a 360-degree experience. There are several audio modes including a Cinematic mode.

There’s a high-definition fully reconfigurable instrument cluster with embedded maps for a safe and intuitive driving experience. Furthermore, it has a wireless charger, air purifier, and an electronic parking brake. It comes with a 360-degree camera surround view system for parking. It also has Hill Ascent control and 6 Airbags for all-around safety.

For comfort, there’s a 60:40 rear seat ratio with bolstered ultra-comfort seats. There’s an electric sunroof, which can be uncovered using voice inputs. There’s a large boot space on the back it also has a cooled Glove Box to keep drinks.

Tata Nexon EV facelift powertrain

The Nexon EV facelift comes with Multi Drive Modes – Eco, City, and Sport. It packs a Gen 2 motor and a 30kWh battery. There are LR (Long Range) and MR (Medium Range) variants available with the former offering an ARAI range of 465km. The latter offers 325km of range. Both variants have a 7.2kW AC charger. The MR variant offers an output of 127hp and 215Nm of torque, whereas, the LR variant provides 143hp output and 215Nm torque.

Tata Nexon EV facelift pricing and availability

The new all-electric vehicle has been split into three personals, namely, Creative, Fearless, and Empowered. Unfortunately, the pricing details haven’t been revealed. Tata Motors is keeping it a secret until September 14. The existing Nexon EV costs between Rs 14.49-19.54 Lakh (ex-showroom).