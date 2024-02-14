Skoda has introduced a new limited edition variant of its Slavia sedan, called the Style Edition. The Style Edition comes with a dual dashboard camera system, which was first seen in the Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition. The Style Edition also features puddle lamps.

Skoda Slavia Style Edition India price

Skoda Slavia Style Edition is priced at Rs 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The Style Edition is Rs 30,000 more expensive than the regular Style trim, and is restricted to only 500 units. The special edition Slavia is offered in three exclusive colours – Candy White, Brilliant Silver and Tornado Red.

Skoda Slavia Style Edition specifications

The exterior of the Style Edition gets a blacked-out treatment for the wing mirrors, B-pillars and roof, along with ‘Edition’ badges on the B-pillar and steering wheel. The scuff plates also bear the ‘Style’ name. The rest of the features are carried over from the regular Style trim, which includes a sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Style Edition is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 150hp and 250Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission, which enables the car to accelerate from 0-100kph in 8.96 seconds. The Slavia Style Edition competes with the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the mid-size sedan segment.

The carmaker has previously launched other special editions of the Slavia, such as the Matte edition, Elegance edition and Lava Blue edition, to cater to different tastes and preferences of the buyers.

Meanwhile, Tata Nexon, a compact SUV, has received a 5-star rating in the latest Global NCAP crash tests, making it one of the safest cars in India. The new and stricter norms that took effect in 2022 were used to conduct rigorous tests on the Nexon facelift, which was launched in September 2023. This isn’t the first time the Nexon has achieved a 5-star rating; it had also earned that rating in the previous Global NCAP tests in 2018.

The Nexon scored 32.22 points out of 34 for adult occupant protection and 44.52 points out of 49 for child occupant protection, which are the second-highest scores ever in the ‘Safer Cars For India’ campaign that started 10 years ago.