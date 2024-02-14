Tata Nexon gets 5-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests: Details here

The Tata Nexon compact SUV has achieved a 5-star rating in the latest Global NCAP crash tests, making it one of the safest cars in India. The Nexon facelift, which was launched in September 2023, underwent rigorous tests under the new and stricter norms that came into effect in 2022. The Nexon had also scored 5 stars in the previous Global NCAP tests in 2018.

The Nexon scored 32.22 points out of 34 for adult occupant protection and 44.52 points out of 49 for child occupant protection, which are the second-highest scores ever in the ‘Safer Cars For India’ campaign that started 10 years ago. The Nexon performed well in the front impact, side impact and side pole impact tests, providing at least adequate protection for all body regions, except for the chest area in the side pole test. The Nexon also improved its child occupant protection score significantly, from 3 stars in 2018 to 5 stars in 2023. The Nexon was praised for offering almost full protection for both the 3-year-old and 18-month-old dummies in the front impact tests, and full protection in the side impact tests.

The Nexon’s 5-star rating is valid for the ICE versions made after August 8, 2023. The Nexon EV, which is also on sale in India, could also be tested by Global NCAP in the future, as Tata Motors is considering participating in the crash tests for electric vehicles. Mohan Savarkar, chief product officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, told Autocar India that the company had planned for these tests in advance and was also looking at the Bharat NCAP tests. The Harrier and Safari facelifts, which were also part of the last batch of vehicles sent to Global NCAP, had received 5-star ratings in both the Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP tests.

The Nexon facelift comes with six airbags, ESC, seatbelt reminders, ISOFIX anchors and a passenger airbag disabling switch as standard across the range, which have contributed to its impressive safety performance. The Nexon also meets the UN127 and GTR9 requirements for pedestrian protection, which are aimed at reducing the risk of injury to pedestrians in case of a collision.