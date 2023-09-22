Royal Enfield launches motorcycle rental service in 25 Indian cities

Royal Enfield will now let you hire its motorcycles officially across 25 cities in India. The Indian motorcycle manufacturer has partnered with motorcycle rental operators in these cities to let you rent and ride Royal Enfield motorcycles across the country. The company said through this programme, it aims to “fuel the passion for riding” by reducing hassle and offering customers seamless access to its motorcycles on a hire basis. Interested riders will have over 300 Royal Enfield motorcycle models to choose from across 25 cities and from over 40 motorcycle rental operators.

The new Royal Enfield Rentals service is now available in hilly regions such as Leh, Manali, Dharamshala, Shimla, Bir Billing, and Dehradun; tourist destinations on plains such as Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Goa, Mumbai Hyderabad, Bengaluru; and coastal areas such as Visakhapatnam and Cochin. The prices to rent out a Royal Enfield motorcycle will depend on the city and the model you are going for. For instance, a Royal Enfield Himalayan will be available for Rs 2,000 per day (9am to 7pm) in Leh, while the same motorcycle will cost you Rs 1,500 a day on rental for the same duration in New Delhi.

Royal Enfield said it has a network of thousands of independent mechanics, ustaads, custom builders, and motorcycle rental operators across India who will bring this programme to reality. The company said it has worked with all these partners to ensure a seamless rental experience for riders. It has, however, not mentioned how riders will be able to spot official partners for the rental service.

Commenting on the launch of the new rental service, Mohit Dhar Jayal, chief brand officer of Royal Enfield, said, “Our extended family of motorcycle rental and tour operators and mechanics have played a critical role in shaping our culture and mission of pure motorcycling. Alongside our efforts, the people of this extended ecosystem have built wider access and aspiration for our motorcycles. Our new Royal Enfield Rentals initiative will enable access for riders to rent a motorcycle anywhere in India, and it will also enhance the level of support we offer to all motorcycle rental operators who represent the backbone of our ecosystem across tourist and rider destinations everywhere.”