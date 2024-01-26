Porsche has introduced its second all-electric model, the Macan EV, in India. The electric SUV, is available in two variants- Turbo and 4, but only the Turbo variant will be sold in the country for now. The company is expected to launch the 4 variant later in India. The Macan EV will coexist with its internal combustion engine (ICE) version in the Indian market for the time being.

Porsche Macan EV India price

Porsche Macan Turbo is available at a price tag of Rs 1.65 crore (ex-showroom) in India. The deliveries of the Turbo variant is expected to commence by the second half of 2024. The company has however not released any details regarding India pricing for the Macan 4 variant.

Porsche Macan EV specifications

The Macan EV sports a distinctive design from its ICE counterpart, with new slit-style daytime running lights (DRLs) above the horizontal headlamps and air intakes. The electric SUV also boasts of a front trunk with a capacity of 84 litres. The Macan EV is longer than the regular Macan by 103 mm, giving it a more spacious cabin.

The interior of the car features a similar layout as some of the other new models in Porsche’s portfolio, with two screens- a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.9-inch central infotainment display.

The Macan EV is based on the 800-volt Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, which enables faster charging and better performance. The SUV comes with a 100-kWh battery pack (95 kWh usable) as standard, which offers a range of up to 613 km in the Macan 4 and up to 591 km in the Macan Turbo, as per the WLTP cycle. The SUV supports 11 kW AC charging and up to 270 kW DC fast charging, which can replenish the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in just 21 minutes.

The Macan EV is powered by a dual-motor setup on both variants, delivering impressive performance and efficiency. The Turbo variant produces a maximum power of 630bhp and a peak torque of 1,130Nm, enabling it to sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 260kmph. The 4 variant, on the other hand, generates a maximum power of 402bhp and a peak torque of 650Nm, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 5.2 seconds and achieve a top speed of 220kmph.