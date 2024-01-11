Mahindra has taken wraps off the the new XUV400 Pro variants in the country. The new updated Mahindra XUV400 Pro range electric SUV comes with a redesigned dashboard and has a few feature additions. The exterior design of the vehicle is unchanged. Mahindra plans to continue selling the existing XUV400 alongside the new Pro range variants. Let’s take a look at the details.

Mahindra XUV400 Pro range India price and availability

Mahindra XUV400 Pro range has two variants – EC Pro priced at Rs 15.49 lakh and EL Pro priced at Rs 16.47 lakh for 34.5 kWh and Rs 17.49 lakh for 39.4 kWh. These are ex-showroom prices so the final price will be higher. Also, Mahindra has confirmed that these are introductory prices applicable to deliveries till May 31, 2024.

The new XUV400 Pro range comes in five-plus color options including Nebula Blue. The interior of the vehicle has a dual-tone design with satin-copper accents.

Mahindra XUV400 Pro range specs and features

Mahindra XUV400 Pro range comes with a redesigned dashboard. It sports a 10.25-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The EV features the ‘Adrenox’ connected car system that offers several features. With this connected system, users can check the statistics of their cars, maintain a fuel diary, and also check the last trips directly on their phones.

Besides that, the XUV400 also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It has additional features like rear AC vents and automatic temperature control. The EV also has a rear camera, single-pane sunroof, and TPMS. Furthermore, the car features auto headlamps, front fog lamps, and auto wipers.

The EC Pro packs a 34.5 kWh battery, whereas, the EL Pro comes in two battery options – 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh. As for the range, the 34,5 kWh battery variant is claimed to provide 375 km of range. The 39.4 kWh is advertised to offer an MIDC-claimed range of 456 km. The EC Pro comes with a 3.7 kW AC charger, whereas, the EL Pro comes with a 7.2 kW AC charging adapter.

The EV has a single electric motor that offers 150 hp of power and 310 Nm of torque. Mahindra advertises that the EV can reach from 0 to 100 kph in 8.3 seconds. The EV has a top speed of 150kph.