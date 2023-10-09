Mahindra has announced massive discounts on select SUVs in India. The Indian automaker is offering up to Rs 1.25 lakh discount offers on the XUV, Bolero, and Marazzo range of SUVs. These discounts are in the form of cash and exchange discounts and genuine accessories. There are offers available on petrol, diesel, and electric versions of the cars.

Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV 300 is getting discount offers of up to Rs 90,000 on petrol and diesel variants. Note that this isn’t a flat discount offer, but rather in the form of both cash discount and accessories.

The new Mahindra XUV 300 starts at 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to Rs 10.21 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra offers the XUV 300 in 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Mahindra XUV 400

Mahindra is offering the most benefits with the XUV 400. It is getting discount benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakh this month. This includes a cash discount of Rs 50,00 on ESC variants. The XUV 400 electric SUV is priced starting at around Rs 16 lakh for the EC base variant. The EC standard configuration comes with a claimed range of 375km with a full charge. The maximum range of XUV400 touches 456km with the EL DT Fast model.

Mahindra Marazzo

Buyers can get benefits of up to Rs 73,300 on all variants of Mahindra Marazzo. Again, the discount offer will only be valid for October 2023. The full-sized SUV starts at Rs 14.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and has the lone diesel engine. It has a 1.5-litre diesel engine with 123 hp and 300Nm torque.

Mahindra Bolero & Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero is getting discount benefits of up to Rs 70,000, depending on the variant. This includes a Rs 15,000 cash discount and a Rs 50,000 discount on B6 and B6 (O) variants. Buyers can also avail free accessories worth Rs 20,000. The Bolero Classic is priced starting at 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Those interested in the Bolero Neo can get up to Rs 50,000 in discounts. For the Neo N4 and N8 variants, there are benefits of up to Rs 5,000 and Rs 11,000, respectively. Furthermore, the N10 and N10 (O) models have up to Rs 30,000 worth of discounts. Bolero Neo starts at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Unfortunately, this month, there are no discounts on some of Mahindra’s other popular SUVs like the Mahinda Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic, XUV700, and Thar. It’s unclear if Mahindra plans to offer discounts on the aforesaid range of vehicles during the festive season next month.