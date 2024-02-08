Kinetic Luna returns in new electric avatar as E-Luna

The iconic Luna from Kinetic has made a comeback but in a new and environment-friendly avatar. Called E-Luna, this electric moped from Kinetic Green brings a revamped design and powerful hardware that can carry out heavy-duty jobs, which the vehicle has been famous for. The launch of the Kinetic Green E-Luna took place in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who also posted the video on his social media platforms to show support for the increased adoption of electric vehicles in India as part of the EV30@2030 initiative. Under this initiative, the government plans to ensure that 30 percent of all newly registered private cars and 80 percent of two-wheelers are electric.

Kinetic Green E-Luna price

The E-Luna comes in two variants. The E-Luna X1 has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 69,990 (ex-showroom and inclusive of FAME II subsidy), while the E-Luna X2 costs Rs 74,900 before taxes and other levies. Customers can book the vehicle at Rs 500 from Kinetic Green dealerships across the country. The E-Luna will also soon become available to buy from e-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart. You get Mulberry Red, Ocean Blue, Pearl Yellow, Night Star Black, and Sparkling Green as colour options for the E-Luna. There is also the facility to own the E-Luna at monthly EMIs of Rs 2,500, which includes an instalment of Rs 2,000 and a charging cost of Rs 300 before other nominal charges.

📍 𝓝𝓮𝔀 𝓓𝓮𝓵𝓱𝓲 | 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐄-𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐚 pic.twitter.com/c96nSFrNk1 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 7, 2024

Kinetic Green E-Luna features

With a new dual tubular high-strength steel chassis, the E-Luna is capable of carrying out payloads of about 150kg with a removable rear seat. The company claims the E-Luna can function across various terrains, as well as personal mobility or B2B vehicles, thanks to the solid build quality with removable components. It is powered by a 2KWh lithium-ion battery pack, claimed to deliver a range of 110km on a single charge. But you get more options for the battery pack, such as 1.7kWh, 2kWh, and 3kWh, depending on your needs. The maximum range you can get is 150km on a single charge. The E-Luna will be available with fast charging and swappable battery options.

Its telescopic front forks and 16-inch wire-spoked wheels make the E-Luna sturdy. It is run by a 2.2kW BLDC hub motor with a top speed of 50kmph. The company claims the motor, as well as the battery and controller, are IP67 rated so they can survive water splashes. The E-Luna features a digital instrument console with a real-time DTE (Distance to Empty) indicator, combi-braking, a USB charging port, a side-stand sensor, and a saree guard. It also comes with three riding modes.