Kia Motors has recently introduced the Kia Seltos diesel variant with manual gearbox in India. This new transmission option for the Seltos comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The diesel manual powertrain of the Seltos is accessible across all five trim levels in the Tech Line range, which includes HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+. However, the GT Line and X Line variants remain exclusive to the automatic gearbox option with the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Here’s more information on the newly introduced Kia Seltos Diesel Manual.

Kia Seltos Diesel Manual India Price

The Seltos diesel manual powertrain, starting at Rs 12 lakh, is offered across all five trim levels in the Tech Line range – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+. The top diesel manual variant is priced at Rs 18.28 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). Here are the prices for each variant of the Kia Seltos Diesel Manual.

Kia Seltos Diesel Manual specifications

This development aligns with the powertrain upgrades seen in the smaller Sonet with the launch of its facelift. As part of the mid-lifecycle update, the subcompact SUV was given the option of a traditional manual gearbox paired with the 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, Kia discontinued the manual gearbox for the diesel engine in the Seltos and Sonet in early 2023.

Apart from the gearbox, no changes have been made to the Seltos, which underwent a mid-lifecycle facelift in mid-2023. The 1.5-litre diesel engine delivers 116PS of power and 250Nm of torque. Kia has stated that the manual gearbox will be available as an option alongside the current iMT (clutch-less manual) unit, but it remains unclear whether the iMT gearbox will continue to be offered across all Tech Line variants.

The Seltos diesel also comes with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox in certain variants.

Meanwhile, Hyundai recently took wraps off the much-awaited Creta facelift. The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift comes with a revamped exterior and the interior. The SUV has three engine options and a total of seven trims. The vehicle is also priced considering the competition. For starters, it’s Rs 13,000 pricier than the preceding model. Let’s take a look at its price and features.