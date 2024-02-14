Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the much-awaited Hero Mavrick 440 in India. The bike was showcased at Hero World 2024 and it is now here with India prices. The all-new Mavrick is a bike powered by a 440cc engine. Some of its highlights include an all-LED lighting setup, a digital speedometer, and a metal armour build. Let’s take a look at its price and features.

Hero Mavrick 440 India price, variants, and booking details

The Hero Mavrick 440 is priced starting at Rs 1.99 lakh. It comes in three variants dubbed Base, Mid, and Top. Here’s the price list of the bike.

— Base variant – Rs 1,99,000 (ex-showroom), Arctic White colour

— Mid variant – Rs 2,14,000 (ex-showroom), Fearless Red/Celestial Blue colour

— Top variant – Rs 2,24,000 (ex-showroom), Phantom Black colour

The bike can now be pre-booked on the company’s official website at Rs 5,000 refundable amount. Those who book the bike before Match 15 will get an accessory kit and merchandise worth Rs 10,000. The deliveries will begin from April 15.

Hero Mavrick 440 features

The Mavrick 440 boasts a robust build with the Y-shaped side cover accentuating the metal build. It features a round headlamp with signature H-shaped DRLs. The bike has a 43mm telescopic front fork and has 7 step-adjustable twin shock. It stands on 17-inch wheels on the front and the rear. The brakes on both ends are disc-sized 320mm front and 240mm rear. It has a ground clearance of 175mm.

The bike is powered by a 440cc single-cylinder air-oil cooled engine that produces 27bhp max power at 6,000RPM and 36Nm max torque at 4000RPM. It has a 6-speed manual transmission and a multi-plate, assist & slipper clutch system.

The bike has an al-LED lighting setup and a digital speedometer. As aforementioned, it has three variants, out of which, only the Top variant gets Bluetooth connectivity giving access to around 35 connected features. The top variant also gets diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The Base variant has spoked wheels and single-colour options. The Mid variant gets alloy wheels and two colour options. The Top variant gets two of the mentioned features and comes in the Phantom Black shade.

The Hero Mavrick 440 appears to be a solid contender in the around Rs 2 lakh price range. It rivals the Honda CB350, Royal Enfield Bullet 350, and Jawa 350. The CB350 starts from Rs 2 lakh, the Jawa’s starting price is Rs 1.15 lakh, and the Bullet begins at Rs 1.74 lakh.

With the new contender from Hero available for pre-booking, what would be your pick at around the Rs 2 lakh mark? Do let us know.