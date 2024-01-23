Hero has revealed the Hero Mavrick 440 at Hero World 2024 in India. The new motorcycle is co-developed with Harley-Davidson and based on the X440 roadster. Before the official launch, the company teased the motorcycle on multiple occasions. The Mavrick 440 is the company’s most premium offering in the Indian market. Here are more details on price, availability and specifications of the Hero Mavrick 440.

Hero Mavrick 440 India price and availability

The Mavrick 440 will come in three variants, each with different colour and wheel options. The base model features spoke wheels and an Arctic White paint scheme. The mid-range variant comes with alloy wheels and is available in Celestial Blue and Fearless Red. The top-of-the-line model boasts machined alloys and is offered in Phantom Black and Enigma Black.

Interested buyers can book the Mavrick 440 starting from February 2024, coinciding with its official launch in India. Mavrick 440 deliveries are expected to begin in April 2024. The company is yet to announce its India price.

Hero Mavrick 440 specifications

The Mavrick 440’s design is robust, with a muscular fuel tank, extended shrouds, a round headlamp with an LED projector and H-shaped DRL, a compact tail section, and a scooped-out single-piece seat. The bike comes with a flat tubular handlebar, which gives the bike a sporty look.

The Mavrick 440 is equipped with full LED lighting, a fully-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and call and message alerts. It also includes a USB-C charging port and a slipper clutch.

The bike is powered by the same 440cc, oil-cooled engine used in the Harley-Davidson X440. This single-cylinder engine delivers 27bhp and a maximum torque of 36Nm. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox and comes standard with an assist and slipper clutch.

