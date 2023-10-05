Citroen C3 Aircross variant-wise India price revealed: Check details

Citroen has recently announced the launch of the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV in India. Within 20 days of its launch, Citroen announced the price of all the variants of the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV in India. The newly launched SUV is available in three variants You, Plus, and Max and will start at Rs 9.99 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 12.34 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant. The newly launched mid-size SUV from the French carmaker comes with a bold design and has a setting capacity for up to seven passengers. The SUV comes equipped with a standard tech suite that includes Auto Stop/Start, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Assist, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

Citroen C3 Aircross variant wise India price and availability

Citroen C3 Aircross comes in a standard 5-seater layout and a 5-plus 2-seater layout with a removable third row of seats. The base variant, You, is only available as a 5-seater, while the Plus and Max variants offer both seating configurations.

The base variant, You, is available at Rs 9,99,000 while the next variant, Plus, starts at Rs 11,34,000 and goes up to Rs 12,14,000 for Plus Dual Tone Vibe Pack 5+2. The top variant starts at Rs 11,99,000 and goes all the way up to 12,76,000 for Max Dual Tone Vibe Pack 5+2. Detailed variant-wise price is given in the table below.

Variant Price You Rs 9,99,000 Plus Rs 11,34,000 Plus Feel Dual Tone Rs 11,54,000 Plus Vibe Pack Rs 11,59,000 Plus Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 11,79,000 Plus 5+2 Rs 11,69,000 Plus Dual Tone 5+2 Rs 11,89,000 Plus Vibe Pack 5+2 Rs 11,94,000 Plus Dual Tone Vibe Pack 5+2 Rs 12,14,000 Max Rs 11,99,000 Max Feel Dual Tone Rs 12,19,000 Max Vibe Pack Rs 12,21,000 Max Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 12,41,000 Max 5+2 Rs 12,34,000 Max Dual Tone 5+2 Rs 12,54,000 Max Vibe Pack 5+2 Rs 12,56,000 Max Dual Tone Vibe Pack 5+2 Rs 12,76,000

Citroen C3 Aircross specifications

Citroen C3 Aircross comes with robust bumpers, high ground clearance, split headlamps, large wheels and tyres and durable protective claddings. It also gets side sill claddings, and front and rear skid plates along with roof rails and a rear spoiler.

Coming to performance, the SUV is powered by a 1.2L GEN 3 Turbo PureTech 110ps engine paired with a 6-speed manual delivering a maximum power of 110ps @ 5500 rpm and a maximum torque of 190nm @ 1750 rpm. It has got disc brakes in the front and drum breaks at the rear.