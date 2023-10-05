comscore
Citroen C3 Aircross variant-wise India price revealed: Check details

Citroen today announced the variant-wise pricing of its newly launched C3 Aircross. Here are the variant-wise price details.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Oct 05, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

Citroen C3 Aircross (1)
Citroen C3 Aircross (1)

Story Highlights

  • Citroen C3 Aircross is available in three variants You, Plus, and Max.
  • Citroen C3 Aircross will start at Rs 9.99 lakh for You variant.
  • Citroen C3 Aircross top variant starts at Rs 12.34 lakh.

Citroen has recently announced the launch of the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV in India. Within 20 days of its launch, Citroen announced the price of all the variants of the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV in India. The newly launched SUV is available in three variants You, Plus, and Max and will start at Rs 9.99 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 12.34 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant. The newly launched mid-size SUV from the French carmaker comes with a bold design and has a setting capacity for up to seven passengers. The SUV comes equipped with a standard tech suite that includes Auto Stop/Start, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Assist, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

Citroen C3 Aircross variant wise India price and availability

Citroen C3 Aircross comes in a standard 5-seater layout and a 5-plus 2-seater layout with a removable third row of seats. The base variant, You, is only available as a 5-seater, while the Plus and Max variants offer both seating configurations.

The base variant, You, is available at Rs 9,99,000 while the next variant, Plus, starts at Rs 11,34,000 and goes up to Rs 12,14,000 for Plus Dual Tone Vibe Pack 5+2. The top variant starts at Rs 11,99,000 and goes all the way up to 12,76,000 for Max Dual Tone Vibe Pack 5+2. Detailed variant-wise price is given in the table below.

Variant Price
You Rs 9,99,000
Plus Rs 11,34,000
Plus Feel Dual Tone Rs 11,54,000
Plus Vibe Pack Rs 11,59,000
Plus Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 11,79,000
Plus 5+2 Rs 11,69,000
Plus Dual Tone 5+2 Rs 11,89,000
Plus Vibe Pack 5+2 Rs 11,94,000
Plus Dual Tone Vibe Pack 5+2 Rs 12,14,000
Max Rs 11,99,000
Max Feel Dual Tone Rs 12,19,000
Max Vibe Pack Rs 12,21,000
Max Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 12,41,000
Max 5+2 Rs 12,34,000
Max Dual Tone 5+2 Rs 12,54,000
Max Vibe Pack 5+2 Rs 12,56,000
Max Dual Tone Vibe Pack 5+2 Rs 12,76,000

Citroen C3 Aircross specifications

Citroen C3 Aircross comes with robust bumpers, high ground clearance, split headlamps, large wheels and tyres and durable protective claddings. It also gets side sill claddings, and front and rear skid plates along with roof rails and a rear spoiler.

Coming to performance, the SUV is powered by a 1.2L GEN 3 Turbo PureTech 110ps engine paired with a 6-speed manual delivering a maximum power of 110ps @ 5500 rpm and a maximum torque of 190nm @ 1750 rpm. It has got disc brakes in the front and drum breaks at the rear.

Author Name | Om Gupta

