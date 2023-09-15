Citroen has announced the launch of Citroen C3 Aircross SUV in India. The newly launched mid-size SUV from the French carmaker comes with bold design and has setting capacity for up to seven passengers. Citroen C3 Aircross SUV is 4,323mm long and has a 200mm ground clearance. The SUV comes equipped with a standard tech suite that includes Auto Stop/Start, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Assist, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. For good in-car experience, the SUV comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless mirroring for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also has 7-inch TFT cluster that offers an intelligent driver information system. In addition to this, the car offers multiple utility features like USB ports for device charging.

Citroen C3 Aircross India price and availability

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV comes with an introductory price of Rs 9,99,000 ex-showroom and is available in You, Plus and Max variants. The mid-size SUV is available for pre-booking starting today. Interested buyers can pre-book Citroen C3 Aircross SUV at La Maison Citroën showrooms nationwide or through the official Citroen India website. The deliveries will start from October 15, 2023.

Citroen C3 Aircross specifications

Starting with exterior, Citroen C3 Aircross comes with robust bumpers, high ground clearance, split headlamps, large wheels and tyres and durable protective claddings. It also gets side sill claddings, and front and rear skid plates along with roof rails and a rear spoiler.

In the safety front, Citroen C3 Aircross is equipped with auto Stop/Start, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Assist, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

Coming to performance, the SUV is powered by 1.2L GEN 3 Turbo PureTech 110ps engine delivering a maximum power of 110ps @ 5500 rpm and a maximum torque of 190nm @ 1750 rpm.

The C3 Aircross SUV is spacious and available in 5-seater and 7-seater model. It offers up to 444 litres of luggage volume, while the 5+2-seater model adds modularity for various uses, featuring a third row of two individual seats. The rear seats can be folded down or removed individually for customizable space with up to 511 liters of luggage capacity. The SUV offers roof-mounted air vents for quicker cooling during extreme summers.