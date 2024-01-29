Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic India launch: Citroen launched the automatic variant of the popular Citroen C3 Aircross in India today. This SUV is available in three variants and it comes at a starting price of Rs 12.85 lakhs. The Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic has been developed and manufactured in India and the company says that it is the most affordable automatic mid-size SUVs in India.

Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic India price and availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic costs Rs 12.85 lakhs for the Plus variant, Rs 13.50 lakhs for the Max variant and Rs 13.85 lakhs for the 5+2 seater variant. Interested buyers can book this car by paying a nominal amount of Rs 25,000.

Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic top features

The automatic variant of the popular Citroen C3 Aircross looks exactly like its manual variant. This means that the Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic sports the same dual-LED DRLs and 3D-jewel effect rear tail lamps along with the glossy black rear embellisher that users saw in the manual variant. The Beige Leatherette Upholstery on the inside also remains unchanged.

On the specifications front, the Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic sports a 1.2L three-cylinder Turbo petrol engine with a maximum engine output of 110Ps at 5500 rpm and a maximum torque of 190Nm at 1750 rpm. It comes with a fuel capacity of 45L and it has a kerb weight of up to 1250kg for the five-seater variant and up to 1275Kg for the seven-seater variant.

The car has ventilated disc brakes on the front and drum brakes on the rear with electric power steering. On the inside, the Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic features a 10.2-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support along with a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster. Additionally, the car features support for the MyCitroen Connect app.

For safety, the car has dual airbags for driver and co-passenger. In addition to that, it comes with advanced features such as hill hold assist, electronic stability program (ESP), electronic stability program (ESP) and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

As far as colours are concerned, the Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic is available in 10 colour variants, which includes polar white, steel grey, platinum grey, cosmo grey, polar white body with platinum grey roof, polar white body with cosmo blue roof, steel grey body with polar white roof, steel grey body with cosmo blue roof, platinum, grey body with polar white roof, and cosmo blue body with polar white roof.