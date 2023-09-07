BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition India launch: BMW Group today launched the BMW 220i M Performance Edition in India today. The special edition car is manufactured locally at BMW Group Plant in Chennai, and it will be available in limited numbers in the country.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition India price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition is available in India exclusively in a petrol variant at an ex-showroom price of Rs 46,00,000 from the BMW Online shop. Coming to the colours, BMW Group said that while the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition is available exclusively in the Black Sapphire metallic paintwork, buyers will be able to select from Sensatec Oyster and Black upholstery options.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition specifications and features

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition features an elongated silhouette and frameless doors that we have already seen in the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro. It features M Performance Front Grill in Cerium Grey along with Fog lamp inserts and ORVMs in the same colour. Additionally, it has angled full-LED headlights form the prominent BMW four-eyed face and the full-LED taillights extend into the centre of the rear end. It also has M Performance Stickers on the side.

Coming to the interiors, BMW says that the car has M Performance Alcantara Gear Selector along with M Performance Door Pin and M Performance Door Projector on the sides. It features the BMW Sport Seats with electrical memory function with ample kneeroom for greater long-distance comfort. To add to overall look, the car also features illuminated front trim functions with a space-shaping effect in the dark along with ambient lighting with six dimmable designs. On the front, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition sports a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch Control Display. Apart from this, the car features a HiFi loudspeaker system along with BMW Virtual Assistant and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Coming to the specifications, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition comes with a BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine that produces an output of 176 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km per hour in just 7.1 seconds. The seven speed steptronic sport automatic transmission comes with paddle shifters on the steering wheel. It also has Launch Control and Cruise Control with braking function along with support for ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport modes. It has a storage space of 430L that can be expanded by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest.

For safety, the car includes six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.