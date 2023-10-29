Auto Awards 2023: Here are the jury, chief guest, and panelists

Zee Digital, the digital arm of Zee Media Corporation Ltd., in collaboration with DNA, is hosting the third edition of the prestigious Auto Awards on October 30. At the event, we will hear from who’s who in the auto industry and try to navigate the electric vehicle market in India. The awards ceremony will feature some of the best picks from the auto industry of India, all coming together to discuss the future of cars, bikes, and scooters in the country. Ahead of the event, the names of the jury members, the chief guest, and panellists have been announced.

Auto Awards 2023: Jury members

Garima Avtar – Athlete, extreme rally driver

Ranojoy Mukerji – Veteran auto journalist, former SIAM Deputy Director

Simranjeet Singh – Professional superbike racer, automobile reviewer

Auto Awards 2023: Chief guest

Dr. Jitendra Singh – Union Minister of State (Ind. Charge) Science & Technology; MOS PMO, PP/DOPT, Atomic Energy, Space; Diabetologist, Author; Alumnus, Stanley Medical, Chennai

Auto Awards 2023: Keynote Speaker

Dilip Chenoy – Chairman of Bharat Web3 Association and Former Secretary General of FICCI

Auto Awards 2023: Panelists

Mr. Manish Raj Singhania – President, FADA

Shradha Suri Marwah – President, ACMA

Tutu Dhawan – Senior automotive expert

Jyoti Malhotra – MD, Volvo Car India

Shashank Srivastava – Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki

Jaideep Wadhwa – Managing Director, Sterling Gtake E-Mobility

Auto Awards 2023: Moderators

Jasvinder Kaur – Automotive enthusiast

Sushant Mohan – CEO, DMCL