Auto Awards 2023: Here are the jury, chief guest, and panelists

Zee Digital, the digital arm of Zee Media Corporation Ltd., in collaboration with DNA, is hosting the third edition of the prestigious Auto Awards on October 30. At the event, we will hear from who’s who in the auto industry and try to navigate the electric vehicle market in India. The awards ceremony will feature some of the best picks from the auto industry of India, all coming together to discuss the future of cars, bikes, and scooters in the country. Ahead of the event, the names of the jury members, the chief guest, and panellists have been announced.
Garima Avtar – Athlete, extreme rally driver
Ranojoy Mukerji – Veteran auto journalist, former SIAM Deputy Director
Simranjeet Singh – Professional superbike racer, automobile reviewer
Dr. Jitendra Singh – Union Minister of State (Ind. Charge) Science & Technology; MOS PMO, PP/DOPT, Atomic Energy, Space; Diabetologist, Author; Alumnus, Stanley Medical, Chennai
Dilip Chenoy – Chairman of Bharat Web3 Association and Former Secretary General of FICCI
Mr. Manish Raj Singhania – President, FADA
Shradha Suri Marwah – President, ACMA
Tutu Dhawan – Senior automotive expert
Jyoti Malhotra – MD, Volvo Car India
Shashank Srivastava – Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki
Jaideep Wadhwa – Managing Director, Sterling Gtake E-Mobility
Jasvinder Kaur – Automotive enthusiast
Jasvinder Kaur – Automotive enthusiast

Sushant Mohan – CEO, DMCL
