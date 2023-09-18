Audi Q5 limited edition launched in India: Check price, specs, features

Audi Q5 limited edition launch: Audi India has launched a limited edition of Audi Q5 ahead of the festive season in India. The limited-edition Audi Q5 is available in the technology variant and comes with an exclusive Mythos Back exterior colour with additional features such as Black Styling Package Plus (includes black radiator grille, black door mirrors and front and rear bumpers) with black Audi Rings, Grille and Roof rail. On the interior, the limited-edition car will sport a stylish shade of Okapi Brown. The Audi Q5 limited edition is priced at Rs 69,72,000 (Ex-Showroom) in India.

Audi Q5 limited edition specifications

Starting with performance, the limited-edition Audi Q5 is powered by a 2.0L 45 TFSI engine that produces 265hp of power and 370Nm of torque. The car accelerates from 0-100kmph in 6.1 seconds and can reach a top speed of 240kmph. It comes with a quattro four-wheel-drive system that enables optimal grip in challenging terrains and with Audi Drive Select, the driver can choose between six modes, ranging from comfort, dynamic, individual, auto, efficiency and off-road. The Audi Q5 limited edition offers adaptive suspension with damping control.

On the exterior, the limited-edition Audi Q5 comes with Black Styling Package Plus, which includes a black radiator grille, black door mirrors and front and rear bumpers. The car also features black Audi rings, grille, roof rails, single-frame grille with vertical struts and window trim strips in black. In interiors, the limited-edition Audi Q5 comes with plush leather and leatherette combination upholstery.

Coming to safety, the limited-edition Audi Q5 comes with eight airbags, which include side airbags in the rear to provide additional protection for occupants in the rear, LED headlights and park assist with parking aid plus. For comfort, the car has power front seats with driver memory, Audi phone box with wireless charging, three-zone air conditioning, ambient lighting with 30 colours, panoramic glass sunroof, keyless entry and sensor-controlled boot lid operation.

On the infotainment front, the car gets a 25.65cm multimedia colour display with haptic feedback. The screen supports Audi’s latest MMI Navigation Plus with MMI touch, voice controls, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition to this, the car comes with B&O premium sound system with 19 speakers producing 3D sound effects at 755 watts output.

Furthermore, a specially curated Audi Genuine Accessories kit will be available for the limited-edition Audi Q5 as an option. The accessory kit will include entry LED, dynamic hub caps, stainless steel pedal caps, Audi valve caps and quattro decals floret silver.