Ather has announced its next electric scooter in India. And no, it’s not called Ather Diesel, but rather it’s called Ather Rizta. The company CEO and Co-founder Tarun Mehta took to the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to reveal the details of its next electric scooter and also confirmed its release timeline.

Ather Rizta launch timeline and features

Ather Rizta electric scooter will be a family scooter and is poised to debut at the Ather Community Day Celebration 2024 (ACDC 24). When that? The teaser video of the electric scooter says ‘Delivering in 6 months’. That said, we still have some time left before we get our hands on the upcoming EV.

Well, we had our fun with ‘Diesel’. But we are definitely not naming our first family scooter Diesel (sorry, Fast and Furious fans) Unlike our usual names which have been more of an engineering nomenclature, we are taking a different route this time. Introducing ‘Ather Rizta’… pic.twitter.com/OHyRMwLoht — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) January 19, 2024

Mehta revealed that with Rizta, the company will be taking a big leap in comfort and safety.

“With Rizta, we will be taking a big leap in comfort and safety. Our teams have been working on this for a while (this one has been on and off the table since 2019!) now and have been pulled off some amazing integrations that are industry-fire and will make your ride experience way better,” said Mehta on X.

Unlike the 450 lineup, which is more sporty, the Rizta appears to be comfort-focused and designed for family. It will also have the same quality and reliability as other Ather EVs, as per Mehta.

“Rizta will also continue to maintain the same quality and reliability that Ather’s other products are known for.”

Unfortunately, we don’t know anything else about this upcoming scooter. But we hope we’ll learn more as we move closer to the release. Expect Rizta to receive FAME-2 benefits. We can expect the Rizta to compete with other family EVs like the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, and others.

This announcement marks the second electric scooter announcement this year by Ather. Earlier this month, Ather Energy unveiled the Ather 450 Apex in the country. The 450 Apex is the priciest electric scooter by the brand.

Ather 450 Apex is priced at Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It packs a 3.7kWh battery that is certified to offer a 157km range. The total charging time of the EV is advertised to be 5 hours and 45 minutes. It has a peak power of 7.0kW and a max torque of 25Nm. It has a new Wrap+ mode. The top speed of the EV is 100km/h. The EV has a 22-litre boot storage space.

Other features of the electric scooter include the new Magic Twist, which allows the scooter to speed up and slow down with the same throttle. It has a 7-inch TFT dashboard with Google Maps navigations support.