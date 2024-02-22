Kawasaki has unveiled another bike in India dubbed Kawasaki Ninja 500. The new bike features a larger engine and is based on a trellis frame akin to some other Kawasaki bikes. Some of the highlights of the 2024 Ninja 500 are as follows: liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, 6-speed gearbox, and traction control. It also has a TFT LCD instrument console and telescopic forks. Let’s take a look at the India price and full details including the specs sheet and top features.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 India price, colours, and availability

The new Kawasaki Ninja 500 is priced at Rs 5.24 lakh ex-showroom. Interested customers can check the final on-road price from the nearest Kawasaki dealers and book it. In India, the bike has a single Metallic Spark Black colour option.

The bike competes directly with the KTM RC 390 (Rs 3.18 lakh ex-showroom) and Aprilia RS 457 (Rs 4.13 lakh ex-showroom).

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 highlights and top features

— 451cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel-twin engine, 45PS power and 42.5mm torque

— 6-speed gearbox

— Assist and Clutch system

— TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity

— Telescopic front forks, gas-charged rear monoshock

— 14-litre fuel tank

— 141 kg curb weight

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 appears to be taking inspiration from some other bikes in Kawasaki’s portfolio such as the ZX-6R and ZX-10R. The bikes features a sporty look and a sharp fascia. It has an appealing design, especially, in the lone Metallic Spark Black color.

The sports bike is powered by a 451cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that generates 45 PS power at 9000rpm and 42.6Nm at 6000rpm. It is mated with a six-speed gearbox. It has an assist and slipper clutch system.

It is based on the trellis frame. The bike has a 14-litre fuel tank and a total weight of 172kg. It has the following dimensions – 1995mm length x 730mm width x 1120mm height. The bike has a seat height of 785mm. It has a wheelbase of 1,375mm. It has a ground clearance of 145mm.

As for the suspension, it has telescopic front forks and a gas-charged rear monoshock. It has a 310mm disc brake on the front and a 220mm disc brake on the rear. The bike has a TFT LCD display that shows the speed, fuel tank capacity, and a lot of other information. Interestingly, the bike has Bluetooth connectivity, which means you can connect your smartphone to the bike and get alerts directly on the dashboard.

In other news about Kawasaki, it recently launched the 2024 Kawasaki Z650S and Kawasaki Z900 in India priced at 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.29 lakh respectively.