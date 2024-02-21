After launching the 2024 Kawasaki Z650S, the company has now unveiled the all-new 2024 Kawasaki Z900. The bike comes with a sporty design and is powered by a four-cylinder engine mated with a 6-speed gearbox. Some of its other highlights include a trellis frame and colour TFT instrument cluster showing integrated riding modes. Let’s take a look at the bike’s price and top features.

2024 Kawasaki Z900 India price, colours, and availability

Kawasaki Z900 comes in the Rs 10 lakh price segment. It is priced at Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and has two colour options – Metallic Spark/Metallic Matt Dark Gray and Ebody/Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray. Both are dual-tone colours as you’d guess.

The bike can now be purchased from authorized Kawasaki dealer stores in the country. As for its rivals, the Z900 competes with the likes of Triumph Street Triple R which costs Rs 10.17 lakh.

2024 Kawasaki Z900 engine and features

The all-new Z900 is built on a steel trellis frame and weighs 212 kg. It is powered by a 948cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke in-line 4-cylinder engine that generated 92.2kW power at 9,500rpm and 98.6 Nm torque at 7,700rpm. It has a 6-speed gearbox and a 17-litre fuel tank.

The bike has a USD fork for suspension and features a dual semi-floating disc brake on the front and a single petal disc brake on the rear. The bike has a ground clearance of 145mm and a wheelbase of 1,455. It has a seat height of 820mm. The bike has Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport tyres.

It comes with a colour TFT instrument cluster giving the cockpit an appealing look. It supports Bluetooth so bikers can connect their smartphones to the system using the RIDEOLOGY THE APP. The bike has all-LED lighting with sharp headlamps. Lastly, it comes with three-level traction control.

In other news about Kawasaki, the company also launched the 2024 Kawasaki Z650S in India recently. It is priced at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike gets two-level traction control and is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that generates 68hp and 64Nm torque. It has a 6-speed gearbox.

The Z650S sports modern retro styling with a round headlamp and a compact and horizontal tail lamp. It has a trellis main frame and comes with a dual-dial instrument cluster. It has a Telescopic fork on the front and a Horizontal Back-link swingarm suspension on the rear. The bike weighs 192 kg, 1 kg heavier than the Z650.