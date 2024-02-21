Kawasaki has launched the all-new 2024 Kawasaki Z650S bike in the Indian market. the latest version of the bike has a modern and classy design. Some of its highlights include a round headlamp and swept tail lamp, a 649cc engine, and a dual-dial instrument cluster with a multi-function LCD screen. Let’s take a look at the new premium bike and see what’s changed.

2024 Kawasaki Z650S India price, colours, and availability

The new Kawasaki Z650S is priced at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is listed in a single Ebony/Metallic Matte Carbon Gray shade. Globally, it is available in two other colours such as Candy Medium Red and Metallic Phantom Silver/Metallic Matte Carbon Gray—both are dual-tone colours.

The bike can now be purchased from authorized Kawasaki dealer stores in the country. The Z650S competes with the likes of the Triumph Trident 660 which costs Rs 8.25 lakh and is available in over five colour options.

2024 Kawasaki Z650S India design and features

The new Kawasaki Z650S is nothing but an update when compared to the existing Kawasaki Z650 as there are no real mechanical differences. All it gets is the two-level traction control akin to Ninja 650.

One exterior difference between the two is the design. Design-wise, the Z650S sports a classic yet modern design, which Kawasaki calls Modern Retro Styling’. It features a round headlamp and a compact and horizontal tail lamp. It has a dual-dial instrument cluster with a multi-function LCD screen. The bike has a trellis main frame and a different subframe from the Z650.

It is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that generates 68hp and 64Nm torque. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has a 12-litre fuel tank. It has a wheelbase of 1,405mm and a ground clearance of 125mm.

As for the suspension and brakes, it has a Telescopic fork on the front and a Horizontal Back-link swingarm suspension on the rear. It has a dual disc brake on the front and a single disc brake on the rear. The bike weighs 192 kg, 1 kg heavier than the Z650.