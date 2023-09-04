2023 Tata Nexon facelift pre-booking in India: Tata Motors unveiled the 2023 Tata Nexon facelift in India earlier this month. The company will officially launch the 2023 Tata Nexon and the 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelifts on September 14. Prior to the official launch, the company has started accepting pre-booking for the 2023 Tata Nexon facelift in India. Interested people can head over to their nearest Tata Motors showrooms in India to pre-book the SUV ahead of the official launch.

2023 Tata Nexon facelift trims

As far as trims are concerned, Tata Motors has ditched its standard X-trim options and opted for new naming scheme for the 2023 Tata Nexon facelift. The Nexon facelift’s will be available in India in a total of 11 trim options, which include — Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure, Pure (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S) and Fearless+ (S).

2023 Tata Nexon facelift design

Coming to the design, the 2023 Tata Nexon facelift has got a major upgrade on the outside. The SUV gets a raised hood, split-head lamps with sequential LED daytime running light (DRL) signatures on the top and dynamic headlights at the bottom. The DRL is connected to a slim grille on the top with the Tata logo on top. The SUV has another grille on the bottom half of the bumper with the number plate on the top. In addition to that, the car gets new alloy wheels. On the top, it gets a dual-tone roof.

At the back, the 2023 Tata Nexon facelift sports an X-factor tail lamp with welcome and goodbye functions. This LED light bar as the Tata Motors logon in the centre. As is the case with older Nexon models, the number plate in the 2023 Tata Nexon facelift continues to be housed in the bumper that features a faux skid plate.

2023 Tata Nexon facelift features

Coming to the features, the 2023 Tata Nexon facelift features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with the connected vehicle technology with IRA 2.0. The SUV has a voice-assisted sunroof along with the JBL-branded nine-speaker and sub-woofer system.

On the safety front, the 2023 Tata Nexon facelift comes with six airbags along with a 360-degree surround view system with front and rear parking sensors. Additionally, it has Electronic Stability Program with ABS, tyre pressure monitoring system, ventilated seats, and height adjustable driver and co-driver seats.

Coming to performance, 2023 Tata Nexon facelift comes in two variants in India — first is the petrol variant with a 1.2L Turbocharged Revotroq engine and the second is a diesel variant with a 1.5L Turbocharged Revotroq engine.

The petrol varaint comes with up to a 7 speed DCA engine that delivers a maximum power of 88.2KW at 5500rpm and a maximum torque of 170Nm at 4000rpm. The diesel variant comes with a 6 speed engine in manual and automatic variants that delivers a maximum power of 84.4KW at 3750rpm and a maximum torque of 250NM at 2750rpm.

The SUV offers three drive modes — Eco, City and Sports. It comes in 3995 x 1804 x 1620 dimensions with a wheelbase of 2498mm, a ground clearance of 208mm and a boot space of 382L. Coming to the braking system, it has disc brakes in the front and drum brakes in the rear, and it has total fuel capacity of 44L. Lastly, it has steel wheels with alloy wheel covers.

The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift comes in six colour variants, which includes Purple, Creative Ocean, Pure Grey, Flame Red, Daytona Grey and Pristine White.