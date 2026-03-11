Waiting for ChatGPT adult mode? OpenAI says it’s not coming soon

If you were waiting for ChatGPT’s rumoured “adult mode,” you may have to wait a bit longer. OpenAI has confirmed that the feature has been delayed for now, even though it was previously expected to arrive as part of new age-verification tools. Also Read: Did two students use ChatGPT to search suicide methods before Surat temple deaths?

OpenAI wanted to create a version of ChatGPT that could allow certain types of adult content for verified users, while still keeping stricter protections in place for younger audiences. Also Read: 7 unique hidden ChatGPT feature ideas

Adult mode plans have been pushed back

According to a statement shared by an OpenAI spokesperson and reported by Engadget, the company has decided to delay the launch of the adult mode feature. The reason, however, is not related to technical issues. OpenAI says it is shifting its focus to other areas that currently affect more users.

The company said it wants to prioritise improvements to ChatGPT’s core experience, including better intelligence, improved personality, stronger personalisation, and making the assistant more proactive in conversations.

OpenAI still believes in the concept of offering a more open experience for adult users, but the company admits the feature will take more time to build properly.

The idea was first mentioned last year

The discussion around adult mode first surfaced in October 2025, when Sam Altman spoke about the possibility of letting verified adult users access fewer restrictions on certain content. At the time, Altman said the goal was to “treat adults like adults,” while still using age checks to keep inappropriate content away from minors.

Reports from Android Authority later suggested that OpenAI had been exploring features internally that would allow more open conversations in a separate adult-focused mode.

Focus has shifted to improving ChatGPT

Instead of launching that feature right away, OpenAI now appears to be focusing on improving ChatGPT’s overall performance. The company is currently working on upgrades related to intelligence, personality, and personalisation.

OpenAI is also rolling out age-detection tools that attempt to identify whether a user is under 18. If the system believes a user is a minor, additional safety rules are automatically applied to limit exposure to graphic or explicit content.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

For now, OpenAI has not given a new timeline for when the adult mode could arrive. The company has only said that it is still being considered, but it isn’t the main focus right now.