Satya Nadella to visit India in February to discuss AI opportunities

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella is all set to visit India in February. He will be in the country on February 7 and 8 as part of his annual visit to the country. Nadella is expected to meet AI startups and discuss new opportunities with AI.

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy AI to be available on 100 million devices this year

“Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft, will address India’s developer community and technologists on discovering new opportunities with AI,” the company said in a statement.

READ MORE Netflix says generative AI can adversely impact business

Puneet Chandok, the President of Microsoft India and South Asia, stated in an internal email a few weeks ago that Nadella’s visit reaffirms Microsoft’s dedication to using technology to increase opportunities in the country.

In June last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his US visit — met with notable US and Indian tech executives, including Nadella, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Following that, Nadella’s office issued a statement outlining his meeting with the PM.

“One important topic was the power of technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence, to help improve the lives of Indians,” Microsoft’s statement said.

“India is home to one of the most vibrant developer and start-up ecosystems in the world, and Microsoft remains deeply committed to the growth of Indian technology — that will impact both India and markets across the globe,” it continued.

In other news about Microsoft, the company reached its desired $3 trillion mark and became the second company after Apple to achieve this feat.

The company was able to reach that mark for the first time in its 48-year history. The company reached the milestone valuation after its stock climbed 1.5 percent in trading on Nasdaq.

Microsoft has been focusing on AI a lot since last year. Recently, the company released the Copilot app on iOS and Android. Previously, it released Copilot features on the Bing web browser app.

Microsoft Copilot is powered by OpenAI’s GPT 4.0. The company also launched the Copilot Pro is priced at $20 (roughly Rs 1,600) per month. The Pro version gives access to GPT-4 Turbo even during peak times. It also has access to OpenAI’s Dall-E and Copilot availability on Microsoft 365 apps.

—Written with inputs from IANS