Reliance Jio on Monday said it is developing artificial intelligence (AI) models and AI-powered solutions to deliver the benefits of generative AI to users, businesses, and governments. Jio Platforms — the company’s digital arm — said it wants to lead the effort in developing AI solutions specifically for the country in a bid to offer competition to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and services alike. “Today Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere,” said Mukesh Ambani during his keynote at the 46th annual general meeting of Reliance Industries. Although the company has not divulged the specifics of its AI model, and whether it is based on GPT-4.

“Within the RIL Group, we are rapidly augmenting our talent pool and capabilities to swiftly assimilate the latest global innovations in AI, especially the recent advances in Generative AI,” said Ambani. Reliance already uses AI in several technologies, including its fibre-to-home services to reduce workloads and ensure efficiency on an industry level. However, these AI applications have not benefitted customers directly. The announcement is the company’s official confirmation that its AI technologies will expand to serve customers, besides organisations, directly in the near future.

As part of the expansion, Jio Platforms has committed to creating up to 2000MW of AI-ready computing capacity across both Cloud and Edge locations. In other words, the company said it is preparing to establish an infrastructure that can handle the computational demands of generative AI. “India has the scale. India has the data. India has the talent. But we also need digital infrastructure…,” said the chairman.

Setting up the infrastructure to meet huge demands will also require a large amount of resources, thereby, impacting the environment. Jio, however, is planning to shift most of its energy footprint in connectivity and digital services to Green Energy in the next five years. That, the company said, will not only reduce the environmental impact but also be cost-efficient. It is essential because AI relies on large-structure servers, which leave a carbon footprint and consume water to control temperature for efficient functioning. For instance, according to a study, ChatGPT, OpenAI’s generative AI chatbot, requires a bottle of fresh water for every 20-50 questions it attends.

Alongside divulging AI-related plans, Jio also announced the new smart home services, called Jio Home, as well as the date on which its first fixed wireless access service, Jio AirFiber will be introduced.