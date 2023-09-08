Reliance partners Nvidia to develop AI supercomputers in India

Reliance Industries’ Jio Platforms Friday announced it has joined hands with American GPU maker Nvidia to develop AI supercomputers that will facilitate the training of a foundational large language model (LLM) on India’s linguistic diversity. Both companies are working to build a “state-of-the-art” AI cloud infrastructure, which will allow professionals, organisations, scientists, and developers to access accelerated computing and high-speed cloud networking “to run workloads safely.” The LLM will be tailored for generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) applications built in India.

The announcement comes days after Reliance Industries chairman and managing director, as well as India’s wealthiest person, Mukesh Ambani said the company is working on India-specific AI models and solutions. He was speaking to the shareholders at the company’s 46th annual general meeting last month.

How will the partnership benefit Jio?

Jio Platforms said its partnership with Nvidia will result in the development of an AI infrastructure that will surpass the computational power of India’s current fastest supercomputer. “As India advances from a country of data proliferation to creating technology infrastructure for widespread and accelerated growth, computing and technology super centres like the one we envisage with NVIDIA will provide the catalytic growth just like Jio did to our nation’s digital march,” said Mukesh Ambani.

Nvidia, which recently announced AI efforts to ramp up the performance of its GPUs, will provide Jio Infocomm with end-to-end AI supercomputer technologies. Those include CPU, GPU, networking, and AI operating systems and frameworks, as well as Nvidia GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip and Nvidia DGX Cloud. Jio, on the other hand, will manage and maintain the infrastructure and look after customer engagement.

“We are delighted to partner with Reliance to build state-of-the-art AI supercomputers in India,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia who was in India recently during the SemiCon. “India has scale, data and talent. With the most advanced AI computing infrastructure, Reliance can build its own large language models that power generative AI applications made in India, for the people of India.”