Phones At The Dinner Table? Children Turn To AI As Parents Stay Busy: Vivo’s Switch Off Report 2025

Smartphones are an important part of our day-to-day lives. From that morning’s mail, alarm clocks, phone calls to your loved ones, social media to keep in touch with the world, cameras to capture memories, and the list goes on. But the overuse of anything has its own consequences. That’s what Vivo India’s latest ‘Switch Off’ report says! Also Read: You Will Soon Be Able To Edit Your WhatsApp Status With Meta AI!

As per the report, the dinner table with and without a phone can have a severely different impact on children as well as their bond with parents. The seventh edition of the study paints a clear picture – children want more presence, parents want balance, and both groups feel dinner time could be their strongest bonding moment, if phones stay off the table. Also Read: Year-Ender 2025: 5 Top AI Image Trends That Hooked All Of Us With AI Tools

Dinner – The strongest bonding moment

A major finding from the study is that 72% of parents and 30% of children believe the biggest barrier to meaningful conversations at dinner is parents checking their phones. At the same time, 91% of children say they find it easier to open up when smartphones are kept aside. Dinner naturally becomes the one moment where attention aligns, and families reconnect-if the devices stay out of reach. Also Read: Realme 16 Pro Series Camera Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch: ALL Details Here

Interestingly, 72% of children spend their best quality time with parents during phone-free moments at dinner, reinforcing how small changes in behaviour can shift family dynamics. Families are already experimenting with this-turning off notifications, keeping phones away from shared spaces, and picking offline activities to feel more present. And according to the report, the more these habits are practised, the easier it becomes to protect moments of real connection.

Kids are turning to AI, because..

One of the most striking insights from this year’s study is the rise of AI as an emotional and academic companion for children.

67% of children say they turn to AI because their parents are busy.

Over half (54%) of kids aged 10–16 have already become early adopters of AI tools.

1 in 4 children say they now speak less with their parents because of AI.

Kids use AI for homework, personal growth, problem-solving, and sometimes even as a “companion.” Vivo’s report notes that this shift isn’t just about technology-it’s about emotional availability.

How parents and children use phones differently

The study shows clear behavioural differences:

Parents spend 4.4 hours daily, often through “micro-checking,” especially during shared moments like movies or celebrations.

Children spend 3.5 hours, mostly in longer entertainment sessions, but disconnect more easily when someone engages with them.

Teens say even a quick glance at the phone can shut down a conversation mid-sentence, widening the emotional gap without anyone noticing.

Both parents and children say they want fewer interruptions and more presence during shared routines. Even small steps-limiting screen time, blocking apps at certain hours, or switching off notifications-help families feel more in control and more connected.