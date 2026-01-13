OpenAI’s First Audio Wearable May Launch In 2026 To Rival AirPods

OpenAI has been in the news for its continuous updates in ChatGPT, Sora and other key AI products. The popularity of ChatGPT has always been the key behind OpenAI’s expansion in other areas, too. Last month, a report by TechCrunch suggested that the AI giant may bring its first-ever AI audio product too. Also Read: ChatGPT Health To Replace Your Doctor? Here Is All It Can Do

Now, a latest leak sheds light on when and what we expect from OpenAI's audio wearable.

OpenAI Audio Wearable: All We Know

As per a leak by account Smart Pikachu (Weibo) on X, the tipster suggests that OpenAI has a “To-Go” hardware project, which is a special audio product, aiming to compete with Apple’s AirPods. Its internal code name is “Sweetpea.”

While everything is still under wraps. But it is tipped to have a unique and unseen-before design. One of the main devices is expected to be made of metal and may have the shape of an eggstone. The tipster further said that inside the eggstone, there could be two pills that are removed and rest behind the ear, just as represented in the image.

Under the hood, the earbuds may get a 2nm smartphone-style chip (Exynos is most favoured). Not just that, a custom chip is also in development, which will allow the device to “replace iPhone actions by commanding Siri.”

Hearing fresh detail on Openai “To-go” hardware project from last report. Now confirmed it is a special audio product to replace Airpod, internal code name is “Sweetpea” On manufacturing, Foxconn has been told to prepare for total 5 devices by Q4 2028. All not known but a home… https://t.co/svOCBuyapI pic.twitter.com/SFumFfRIeF — 智慧皮卡丘 Smart Pikachu (Weibo) (@zhihuipikachu) January 12, 2026

When To Expect?

While the whole scenario is still unknown, but the leak says that the “Sweetpea” is now in front of the line, this is due to Johny Ive’s team. Not only that, the release of the rumoured audio product is expected to be around September 2026.

However, earbuds are only one of the five hardware products that are tipped to be in development by OpenAI. Still, there is no official word from OpenAI. Hence, we need to wait for the announcement of this first AI audio product.