OpenAI has announced a new feature on the ChatGPT app called Browsing. The new feature is currently available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, which is a premium version of the ChatGPT app. It will search Bing for answers to subscribers' questions.

ChatGPT users who have subscribed to ChatGPT Plus can enable Browsing on both the iOS and Android ChatGPT apps by going to the New Features section in the app settings, selecting the 'GPT-4' model and choosing 'Browse with Bing' from the drop-down list.

According to OpenAI, Browsing is useful for queries that exceed ChatGPT's original training data such as current events and other information. When Browsing is disabled, ChatGPT's knowledge ends in 2021.

“Plus users can now use Browsing to get comprehensive answers and current insights on events and information that extend beyond the model’s original training data,” as per ChatGPT release notes.

Microsoft and OpenAI previously announced that Browsing would arrive this year, first on the web. This makes ChatGPT a more helpful assistant, especially for research. Before it, ChatGPT couldn’t answer questions like “Who won the 2023 March Madness women’s tournament?” very well — or accurately.

What else?

Users can now create and share their ChatGPT conversations with others using a new feature called shared links. Recipients can view the conversation or copy it to their own chats to keep the thread going.

This feature is in alpha testing with a small group of users, with plans to roll out to all users (including free) in the next few weeks.

Users can share their conversations by clicking on the thread they would like to share then selecting the Share button and clicking on Copy Link.

Meanwhile, The Information reported that OpenAI plans to launch a marketplace for developers to sell their AI models based on its own AI technology, according to people familiar with the company’s discussions.

Enterprise customers use ChatGPT for various purposes, such as detecting financial fraud from online transaction data or answering questions about specific markets from internal documents. They can customize the technology to their needs.

The report said that developers of such models could sell them to other businesses through OpenAI’s planned marketplace. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed the potential plans at a meeting with developers in London last month.

The marketplace could compete with app stores of some of OpenAI’s customers and technology partners, such as Salesforce and Microsoft, and help OpenAI’s technology reach more customers.