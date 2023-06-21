OpenAI reportedly planning to launch store for AI models

OpenAI, the creator of the widely popular chatbot ChatGPT, plans to launch a marketplace that will allow developers to sell their AI models built on top of its own AI technology, news site The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of discussions at the company. Also Read - World’s first AI DJ goes to work, but you probably can’t hear its work yet

Enterprise customers using ChatGPT often tailor the technology to their specific uses, which range from identifying financial fraud from online transaction data to answering questions about specific markets based on internal documents. According to the news report, makers of such models could offer them to other businesses through OpenAI’s proposed marketplace. Also Read - This Luxury car maker added ChatGPT features to its vehicles

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman disclosed the potential plans during a meeting with developers in London last month, the report said. Also Read - Researchers observe surge of Android malware impersonating ChatGPT apps

Such a marketplace could compete with app stores run by some of the company’s customers and technology partners – including Salesforce and Microsoft – and help OpenAI’s technology reach a broader customer base.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Information also reported that two of the company’s customers, Aquant, which makes software that manufacturers use to guide customers through device maintenance and repairs, and education app maker Khan Academy, might be interested in offering their ChatGPT-powered AI models on OpenAI’s marketplace.

Since its release late last year, hundreds of businesses have adopted ChatGPT to automate tasks and increase efficiency. Companies are also racing to offer their customers new tools and capabilities based on the AI software’s advanced large language models (LLMs).

More recently, OpenAI launched the first mobile app for ChatGPT. Previously the generative AI chatbot was available through its website, but with the launch of the ChatGPT app, it is now more accessible, especially on mobile phones. The ChatGPT app, however, is available only for iPhones currently, but OpenAI said that the Android app is coming soon.

— Written with inputs from Reuters