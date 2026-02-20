India’s Sarvam launches Indus AI chatbot app with multilingual support: Features and how to access

India’s homegrown AI startup Sarvam has launched its AI chatbot app called Indus. The app is now live on both Android and iOS devices, along with a web version. Sarvam did not host a major launch event, but quietly listed the chatbot on the app stores. Also Read: Google’s Gemini 3.1 Pro takes aim at GPT-5 and Claude Opus 4.6: What’s new in the AI model?

The Sarvam Indus app is now available for download, but the access is currently limited for many users. Also Read: How AI Can Make Your Daily Life Easier

What is Sarvam Indus?

According to the company, Indus is an AI assistant designed for Indian users. As per the app listing, the chatbot has been developed in India and supports conversations in various Indian languages.

The app comes with multilingual switching, allowing users to begin a conversation in English and switch to Hindi or any other Indian language mid-chat.

Similar to other AI chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, Indus by Sarvam also supports voice commands. Users can talk to the assistant, ask questions, and receive responses based on web searches or deeper research.

Sarvam Indus features: What it does?

Indus goes beyond basic question-and-answer responses, offering a few additional tools. As per the listing, the app supports AI agents to allow users to automate certain tasks.

Users can also write and edit documents within the app. It also allows uploading files like PDFs and images. The assistant can analyse the content and answer questions based on the uploaded material. This could be useful for summarizing notes, reviewing documents, and getting quick explanations.

Sarvam has not confirmed which model powers the app. However, during the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026, the company unveiled two large language models (LLMs) — Sarvam-30B and Sarvam-105B. While not officially stated, the Indus could run on one of these in-house models.

How to download and access Indus by Sarvam

The Indus app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. A web version is also live.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

To sign up, users need to verify their phone number. After verification, most users are placed on a waitlist. Those who have an invite code can skip the waitlist and access the app directly. Sarvam has not yet announced when the app will be fully open to all users.