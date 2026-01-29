Google turns Chrome into an AI assistant with Gemini, it can browse for you now

With the arrival of AI, Google has already made a lot of changes to its Search, and now it is changing in a more direct way for you. With the latest update, it now plans to even change what it simply means to use a browser. The latest update of Chrome will make it behave more like an assistant instead of just a browser, to let you search and open multiple tabs. Also Read: AI “Nudify” apps are still slipping through Google and Apple’s app stores, says report

The new update brings Gemini directly into Chrome with an always-available side panel. Interestingly, it will let the browser browse for you. Also Read: Google may warn users not to spend too long talking to Gemini

Chrome can now browse for you

Auto Browse is where things get interesting. This new feature turns Chrome into an agent that can handle repetitive, multi-step tasks. Instead of opening ten tabs to compare flights or hotels, you can ask Chrome to do it for you. Auto Browse can research prices across dates, collect documents, fill out forms, manage subscriptions, and even help with things like renewing a licence or filing expense reports. Also Read: How to edit images with Google Photos using text or voice prompts

Gemini inside Chrome

The biggest visible change is the new Gemini side panel. Instead of opening a separate tab, Gemini now stays docked on the side of your browser while you continue working. This makes multitasking easier. You can keep one page open and ask Gemini to summarise reviews, compare products across sites, or help organise your calendar without jumping between tabs. It feels less like “asking AI a question” and more like having help on standby. The side panel is rolling out on macOS, Windows, and Chromebook Plus devices.

What else?

Chrome is also getting creative tools, such as built-in Nano Banana, which can edit or reimagine images directly from the web. That means no downloading files or switching apps. You can ask Chrome to restyle an image, expand a scene, or turn raw information into a visual layout, all through text prompts in the side panel.

Moreover, Gemini in Chrome now connects more deeply with apps like Gmail, Calendar, Maps, Flights, Shopping, and YouTube. For example, planning a trip could involve pulling details from an old email, checking flights, and drafting a message to colleagues.