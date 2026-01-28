Google may warn users not to spend too long talking to Gemini

AI assistants have quietly become part of our everyday routine. From drafting emails and planning trips to answering random late-night questions, tools like Google’s Gemini are always just a tap away. But Google may soon step in when that interaction goes on for a little too long. Also Read: How to edit images with Google Photos using text or voice prompts

According to recent reports, Google is testing a new feature that could remind users to take short breaks while chatting with Gemini. The idea seems simple, but it touches on a much bigger conversation around how people are using AI, and sometimes, relying on it a bit too much. Also Read: Gmail update for iPhone makes sharing Google Photos easier: Here’s how

What Google Is Testing Right Now

The feature was spotted in the beta version of the Google app, where Gemini lives. When enabled, it shows a pop-up message nudging users to pause their interaction after chatting for a while. The message reportedly says something along the lines of: “You’ve been chatting with Gemini for a while. It can be helpful to take breaks when you’re talking to an AI assistant that isn’t human.” Also Read: Top Jio plans with 2.5GB data per day

The wording is intentional. Google isn’t just asking you to rest your eyes, it’s clearly reminding users that Gemini is not a person, even if it sounds conversational or emotionally aware.

As AI tools get better at holding conversations, answering personal questions, and pulling data from multiple apps, the line between tool and companion can blur. Researchers have repeatedly warned about users, especially younger ones, forming emotional dependencies on chatbots.

This concern isn’t theoretical. Over the past year, multiple reports and lawsuits have linked excessive chatbot usage to mental health issues. Google’s reminder looks like a preventative step to discourage overuse and avoid users anthropomorphising AI.

How Often Will Gemini Nudge You?

That part is still unclear. The beta version doesn’t specify how long you need to chat before the reminder appears. It’s also not known whether this feature will be turned on by default or work like YouTube’s “Take a break” reminders, which users can customise or disable.

There’s also a possibility that parents could control these reminders for teen accounts, but Google hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

When Will It Roll Out?

For now, this feature is still in testing. Google hasn’t shared a timeline or confirmed if it will reach stable releases anytime soon. But its presence in the beta suggests the company is actively thinking about healthier AI usage patterns. If rolled out widely, Gemini’s break reminders could be a small but meaningful step toward reminding users that AI is a tool, not a replacement for human connection.