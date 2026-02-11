Google Maps may soon answer your travel queries with Gemini chat; Here's how

Published By: Divya | Published: Feb 11, 2026, 01:58 PM (IST)
Google Maps is not just about simply typing a location to get the estimated time and route. Over the years, it has become more than just a navigation app. Whether it is about finding restaurants or check traffic to select your best possible route, Google Maps comes to the rescue every time in our day-to-day life. Also Read: Google Pixel 10a Flipkart availability confirmed before launch: Expected specs, price
Now, it looks like Google wants to make that experience even more interactive. A new report by Android Authority suggests that Google is working on a Gemini-powered feature that could allow you to literally “chat” with Maps. Also Read: New Android malware threat can spy on calls and messages: Here’s how to stay safe
The feature, reportedly called Ask Maps, is still under development, but it hints at a future where searching for locations might feel more like having a conversation than typing keywords. Also Read: Google Pixel 10a launch date, specs, price in India, design, colours: All details so far
According to reports, Google is testing a Gemini-style chat interface inside the Maps app. Once available, users may see a small chip labelled “Ask Maps” near the search bar. Tapping it is expected to open a chatbot-like window where users can type questions and get responses instantly.
Think of it this way, instead of manually browsing through listings or routes, you could simply ask things like: “Find less crowded cafes nearby” or “Which route has fewer tolls?” The chatbot is believed to be closely connected with Google Maps’ database, which could help deliver more context-aware answers.
The feature was reportedly spotted during an APK teardown of a recent Google Maps version. For now, it isn’t available to users, including beta testers. Early clues suggest it might first appear under a “Try new features” section in Settings, allowing a small group of users to test it before a wider rollout. There are also indications that access could be limited initially, possibly expanding based on feedback.As always with unreleased tools, there’s a chance the final version could look different, or not arrive at all, until Google confirms it officially.
