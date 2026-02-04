Google Gemini may let you bring your ChatGPT or Claude history along

Switching AI chatbots sounds easy until you actually try doing it. The moment you move, you realise how much context, preferences, and ongoing chats you’ve built over time. Starting fresh means teaching the AI everything again, how you write, what you prefer, and even the kind of answers you expect. Also Read: Google’s Aluminum OS inches closer as Desktop Apps appear on Play Store

Now, it looks like Google wants to reduce that friction. The company is reportedly testing a feature for Gemini that could allow users to import conversations from rival platforms such as ChatGPT and Claude, making the transition less painful.

Import AI Chats Feature Spotted

According to a report by TestingCatalog, Google is working on a beta tool called "Import AI chats." The feature was spotted inside Gemini's web interface, although it is currently hidden for most users.

The option reportedly appears within the attachment menu, the same place where you upload files to prompts. Once selected, a pop-up guides users through the process of bringing their chat history from another AI platform.

The idea is simple: download your conversation data from the other chatbot and upload it into Gemini.

However, there’s a catch, major AI platforms do not widely support exporting chat history in a compatible format yet. That means the feature might still need ecosystem-level support before it becomes truly useful.

Since the feature is still in beta, several details remain unclear. For instance, will Gemini fully understand imported context, what happens if past preferences conflict with new ones, or which file formats will be supported?

Interestingly, the same leak also hinted at other upcoming additions, including options to download images in higher resolutions and a feature called “Likeness,” though its purpose is not fully known.

Should You Expect It Soon?

There is no official announcement from Google so far, so it’s best to treat this as an in-development feature rather than an imminent release. But if it does arrive, it could signal a shift in how AI platforms compete, not just on intelligence, but on how easy they are to switch to.

And in a space where user history matters more than ever, convenience might become the next big differentiator.