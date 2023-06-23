Fan accounts are very common across social media platforms and most of the celebrities have them. These accounts are created by their fans, and they post the celebrity’s pictures, updates and some of their works. Also Read - Google Sheets is rolling out 'Help me organize' feature

With YouTube emerging as one of the sources of income, there has been an explosion of channels on the platform. Channels that are not able to gain any significant reach, post content from large channels. They copy the original creator channels' overall look and mask themselves as fan accounts.

By doing so, these channels limit the reach of the original creators and harm their earnings as the audience thinks these fan accounts are associated with the original creators.

To curb this, YouTube is changing its rules on impersonation. The new rule clearly states that fan channels are allowed, but it needs to be obvious that it is a fan account and not a direct copy of the original channels.

What the updated policy says

The updated policy says that a channel that mimics another channel’s general appearance and minor details like a profile picture or background can be terminated. To avoid this, creators are advised to clearly declare that the account is a fan channel. It should also be evident that the channel “does not represent the original creator, artist, or entity that the channel is celebrating.”

“We’re making some updates to our guidelines on impersonation that could impact you if you run a fan channel. If you operate a fan channel, you have to make it obvious in your channel name or handle that your channel doesn’t represent the original creator, artist or entity,” as per YouTube’s support page.

Earlier, YouTube’s policies didn’t have specific rules for fan accounts. It just said that channels made to copy other channels or certain people are not permitted on the platform.

“Starting today, to further protect Creators from impersonation and help viewers better identify content from fan channels, we’re requiring fan channels to explicitly state so in their channel name or handle,” YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi says in a statement to The Verge.

Highlighting the advantage of this update, YouTube’s support page mentioned, “This update will help genuine fan channels know exactly how you can celebrate your favorite creators, while also protecting original creators from content and channels that are impersonating them.”

“This update should also ensure that viewers won’t be misled by the channels they interact with and follow, and creators won’t have their name and likeness used for malicious purposes,” it further adds.

This updated policy will come into effect on August 21 with channels that belong to the “impersonation” category at risk of being terminated.