comscore
News

YouTube to launch first official shopping channel

News

South Korea already has a booming live-streaming commerce business led by tech giant Naver, making it a prime test market for the global heavyweight as the Alphabet-owned company focuses on becoming more "shoppable".

Highlights

  • YouTube will launch its first shopping channel for live commerce later this month.
  • The new channel will be available in South Korea and will operate in Korean language.
  • With this move, the Alphabet-owned company is focusing on becoming more "shoppable".
youtube

YouTube will launch its first official shopping channel for live commerce in South Korea on June 30, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday. Also Read - Google launches AI-powered advertiser features in push for automation

South Korea already has a booming live-streaming commerce business led by tech giant Naver, making it a prime test market for the global heavyweight as the Alphabet-owned company focuses on becoming more “shoppable”. Also Read - YouTube TV announces fixes for audio sync, Apple TV crashes

The new channel will operate in Korean language and will start as a 90-day project. In the beginning it will provide a live-commerce platform to companies and plans to livestream shopping content from about 30 brands, Yonhap and other Korean media said, citing people familiar with the matter. Also Read - YouTube Music is testing new "Top releases" or "Discography" section on artist pages

It is YouTube’s first official shopping channel in any country, Yonhap said.

“We may experiment with a variety of YouTube Shopping features from time to time,” a YouTube spokesperson said, without elaborating.

With YouTube’s ad revenue affected by advertisers curtailing spending and competition from platforms like TikTok, Google’s Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said in February there was “lots of potential in making it easier for people to shop from the creators, brands and content they love”.

Shares in Naver fell 4% on Wednesday morning, while retailer Lotte Shopping fell 3.3%, versus the wider market’s 0.5% drop.

South Korea’s live commerce market is projected to grow to 10 trillion won ($7.7 billion) this year from 2.8 trillion won in 2021, with Naver currently holding about 60% market share, according to Kyobo Securities.

Reuters 

  • Published Date: June 21, 2023 8:07 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Infinix Note 30 5G first sale tomorrow

Google Chrome on iOS gets a tad bit smarter: Here's how

Google is improving 'file access' experience for Workspace

EpicGames' RealityScan is now available on PlayStore

Apple's Self Service Repair programme now available for iPhone 14 series

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This?

5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level

Interview with Graham Lenden, Corporate Affairs Officer, Saietta Group

Everything Netflix announced at TUDUM 2023 event

Amazon Prime vs Amazon Prime Lite: Which one should you prefer?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This? - Video

Reviews

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This? - Video
5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level

Tech Updates/Launch

5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level
Google Lens Just Got A Whole Lot Better! Watch How

News

Google Lens Just Got A Whole Lot Better! Watch How
Did You Hear About Amazon Prime Lite? Here's All You Need To Know

News

Did You Hear About Amazon Prime Lite? Here's All You Need To Know