Google-owned video-sharing platform YouTube has quietly launched its new "feature experiment" to test its new tools for podcasts. From uploading to displaying analytical data, the new tools that YouTube is rolling out cover everything a creator would need to launch podcasts on the platform, reports 9To5Google.

According to the company, users included in the test will see the option to post a podcast under the "create" button, which currently offers the options to upload a video, create a text post and start a livestream.

Creators would also be able to access podcasts from the content menu's new "Podcasts tab."

Moreover, existing playlists will also be able to be set as podcasts using a new option in the three-dots menu.

According to YouTube, “If you’re a creator in the experiment, you’ll be able to 1) upload a podcast by selecting Create > New podcast 2) view all your podcasts in the Content menu under a new Podcasts tab & 3) mark existing playlists as podcasts by selecting three dot menu > Set as podcast.”

Creators will also be able to monitor the podcast analytics by checking the tabs for performance, audience and revenue insights for each podcast show.

The company mentioned that a “small number” of creators will see the changes, but only on desktop.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the video streaming platform had released the “Go Live Together” feature for creators to co-livestream and invite a guest on phone.

For the unversed, Google-owned YouTube has also rolled out its new marketplace, Creator Music, a new and easy way for creators in the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) in the US to access an ever-growing catalogue of music for use in their videos while still being able to monetise.

In September last year, the company introduced “Creator Music”, to give YouTube creators easy access to an ever-growing catalogue of music for use in their long-form videos.

–With inputs from IANS