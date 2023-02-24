comscore YouTube lets creators dub videos in multiple languages
YouTube creators can now dub videos in multiple languages

YouTube has announced that it is rolling out support for multi-language audio tracks, which will allow creators to dub their new and existing videos in different languages.

Video-sharing platform YouTube has announced that it is rolling out support for multi-language audio tracks, which will allow creators to dub their new and existing videos in different languages. Also Read - Google Photos’ introduces ‘Magic Eraser’ feature for Google One subscribers

Over the past year, the company was testing this feature with popular YouTube content creator Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast and a small group of creators. Also Read - YouTube Music will soon let users create customise radio stations with select artists

“For viewers, multi-language audio means they can now watch videos dubbed in their primary language, introducing them to even more content that they otherwise may not have seen,” the company said in a blogpost on Thursday. Also Read - YouTube starts testing new tools including analytics for podcasts

“We found that creators testing multi-language dubbed videos saw over 15 per cent of their watch time coming from views in the video’s non-primary language,” it added.

Moreover, on average, viewers watched over two million hours of dubbed video daily in the last month alone.

More than 3,500 multi-language videos are already uploaded in over 40 languages, the platform said.

Creators have to add different audio tracks through the “Subtitles Editor” tool when uploading a video to their channel.

The company further mentioned that “existing content in creators’ catalogues can be updated with additional audio tracks as well.”

“If you’re a viewer, just click the video’s settings to see what audio tracks are available to start watching in another language,” it added.

— IANS

 

  Published Date: February 24, 2023 2:29 PM IST
