X (formerly Twitter): Elon Musk today announced that X (formerly Twitter) will get two new paid premium tiers soon. One of tiers will be more expensive than the existing subscription plan and it will offer content ad-free. The other premium tier will cost less than the existing subscription plan and it will offer all features but with adds. “Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

READ MORE X to charge $1 to new users wanting to post on the platform

Beyond this, the Tesla founder didn’t share any information regarding the potential timeline when X (formerly Twitter) will roll out the updated subscription plans or if the new paid tiers will vary with the platform, that is, mobile app or desktop as is the case with the subscription plan that the country is offering to its premium subscribers at the moment.

READ MORE X fined for not providing info on child abuse content, Google warned

Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon. READ MORE X changes its policy on newsworthiness of a post amid ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict: Here's what this means for you. One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2023

It is worth noting that earlier reports said that X (formerly Twitter) was planning to split its premium paid subscription service into three membership tiers to earn more money and become profitable by 2024. Reports further suggested that the company would split the current $8 premium subscription into three different plans: Basic, Standard, and Plus, at various price points. The entry-level Basic plan will not reduce the number of ads that users see on the platform. While the Standard tier will show half as many ads and the top Plus premium offering will remove ads entirely and may cost more than $8 per month.

Separately, Musk, earlier this month, said that in order to tackle bots, new X users will need to pay $1 per year to post on the platform, although they can read other posts for free. The company is rolling out the test of this new programme in New Zealand and the Philippines, before it launches it globally. “Read for free, but $1/year to write. It’s the only way to fight bots without blocking real users,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

X (formerly Twitter) subscription price in India

As far as India pricing is concerned, X’s monthly subscription price on iOS and Android costs Rs 900, while the monthly price on the web stands at Rs 650. On the other hand, yearly plan for iOS and Android costs Rs 9,400, while the yearly plan on the web costs Rs 6,800.