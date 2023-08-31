X (formerly Twitter) update: X (formerly Twitter) is getting a new feature that will enable users to make audio and video calls directly from its platform. The announcement was made by Elon Musk, who in a post on the platform, said that this new feature will works on almost all platforms, which includes iOS, Android, Mac and Windows PCs. In the same post, he also said that X users will not require to save phone numbers as the platform itself will act as what he described as a global address book.

This story is developing…