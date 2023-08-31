By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
X (formerly Twitter) update: X (formerly Twitter) is getting a new feature that will enable users to make audio and video calls directly from its platform. The announcement was made by Elon Musk, who in a post on the platform, said that this new feature will works on almost all platforms, which includes iOS, Android, Mac and Windows PCs. In the same post, he also said that X users will not require to save phone numbers as the platform itself will act as what he described as a global address book.
Video & audio calls coming to X:
– Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC
– No phone number needed
– X is the effective global address book
That set of factors is unique.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023
This story is developing…
Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo
Select Language