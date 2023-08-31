comscore
English | हिंदी
31 Aug, 2023 | Thursday

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAIOPPO India
  • Home
  • Apps
  • X is getting Instagram-like audio and video calling feature: Check details

X is getting Instagram-like audio and video calling feature: Check details

X (formerly Twitter) is getting a new feature that will enable users to make video calls and voice calls directly from its platform, Elon Musk announced.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Aug 31, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

X-Musk
X-Musk

Story Highlights

  • Elon Musk has announced new features for X.
  • X is getting video and voice calling features.
  • X is also getting updates to the notes features.

X (formerly Twitter) update: X (formerly Twitter) is getting a new feature that will enable users to make audio and video calls directly from its platform. The announcement was made by Elon Musk, who in a post on the platform, said that this new feature will works on almost all platforms, which includes iOS, Android, Mac and Windows PCs. In the same post, he also said that X users will not require to save phone numbers as the platform itself will act as what he described as a global address book.

READ MORE
Google is bringing its generative AI-powered Search to India: Here’s how it will change your searching habits

This story is developing…

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

Related Stories

Tags

AndroidElon MuskiOSMacTwitterWindows

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language