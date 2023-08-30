Instagram is all set to make it easier for creators to share fan comments. The new feature, which is currently under testing, will let public account share notable fan comments on their Stories. They can select any notable fan comments on their posts or Reels. Instagram head Adam Mosseri via a post on the ‘IG updates’ channel said that the company wants to make it easier for creators to highlight interesting comments. “We’re testing the ability for public accounts to share comments from any public feed post or Reels to their stories. The idea is to help creators highlight important or interesting comments from fellow creators or fans,” he said.

How to use share comments on Instagram Stories

The feature is currently under testing, and it is yet to roll out for everybody but creators who are part of this test can left-swipe on any important or interesting comment on their post or Reels, which they want to highlight and tap on the ‘Add to story icon’, which is represented by plus sign surrounded by a dotted circle. The comment will be added to the Stories feed along with the original post.

This step by Instagram will help creators better engage with their fans without much effort. Instagram also rolled out some new updates earlier this month. One of these lets users add music to their photo carousels. The new feature allows users to express their musical tastes and moods through their photos, as well as discover new songs and artists. To add music to a photo carousel, users can tap on the music sticker and choose a song from Instagram’s library. They can also adjust the length and position of the music clip to match their photos. The feature is available for both iOS and Android users.

Instagram has also introduced a new way for users to collaborate on posts and Reels with up to three friends. The co-author feature allows users to reach more audiences and create more engaging content together. The posts and Reels with multiple collaborators will show the profile pictures of all the co-authors and will appear on each of their feeds.